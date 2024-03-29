Which comes first: the whole or its parts?

Arthritic pain

In recent decades, more and more people have been experiencing arthritic pain at a lot younger ages than ever before. What are its causes and what can be done about it? In this article, I’ll keep the ball inside this limited domain, especially because I strongly believe the answers can point to a breakthrough in medical diagnostics, treatment, and therapy, while they might also suggest explanations to several other “modern” health conditions.

Among commoners, arthritis is usually understood the inflammation of a joint:

Obviously-clueless doctors and those muzzled by their employers’ policies also talk about bone erosion causing the pain, which stops looking for causes, but it insinuates that the damage has been done, so rebuilding the tissues is out of the question. Is it?

Therapeutic options

Diet changes

Antioxidants, anti-inflammatory substances, alkalizers, and natural pain remedies are often recommended:

The problem with these is that prevention would be more important. Gentle exercise (e.g. tai-chi) has shown preventative characteristics. The rest is uncertain, but there is, for instance, anecdotal evidence for staying away from red meat can improve on the condition within a year, but the following source from King Edward VII’s hospital comes out with 39 recommendations, and many of them seems to make sense despite mostly proving the link between arthritis and its presumed causes:

https://www.kingedwardvii.co.uk/health-hub/how-to-prevent-arthritis-39-things

The 39 entries have one thing in common: they blame the patient for her/his condition. I would also refrain from any supplements, both “natural” and synthetic.

Stem-cell therapy

While stem cells can be used therapeutically to replace damaged or missing cells, stem-cell therapy is rarely available without costing an arm and a leg.

Protein-based therapy

Protein-replacement and replenishment are options, but they are marketed only by a few, and what patients receive are synthetic pharmaceutical products, which tend to be chronically toxic and unreliable, despite their misnomer, “medications.” Some of these seem work for competitive athletes, at least, that’s how they are advertised. Chances are, the patients must depend on them for the rest of their lives, but that is still possibly better than living semi-disabled in pain. In the meanwhile, the potential long-term “side effects” of the substances also pose unpredictable risks. Here is a source:

https://www.losethebackpain.com/

Nanobots

The latest “miracle cure” involves activated nanoparticles, as if there weren’t enough of those already in everybody. Is it possible that those are the wrong nanoparticles and “remedial” ones comprising nanobots can destroy them as well as initiate healing and regeneration? Using the tech in therapy is certainly an option, because theoretically, it can work, but where is a source and a provider that can be trusted?

Prosthetics

Prosthetics are the preferred choice of doctors, because the surgeries are lucrative and offer good opportunities to train interns to get rid of them ASAP. In the meanwhile, one in three spinal surgery improves the patient’s condition, one in three worsens it, and one in three accomplishes nothing besides charging the taxpayer. The pain is often so excrutiating that patients are ready to sign the form of consent even when they are unfamiliar with the statistics or can fully understand the risks. Full incapacitation is one of the risks, and the patient is never told that by signing, they accept all the risks so that the surgeon cannot be sued for failure.

Treating pain

Western “Medicine” treats arthritis mostly symptomatically, primarily with steroid injections. Steroids can have disastrous “side effects,” so even MDs prescribe them sparingly, evaluating their application by weighing risks over benefits, and even after that, steroid prescriptions are limited only temporarily for brief periods. Steroids reduce inflammation to the extent that even brain cancer patients can function on them for the last few weeks of life…

Addictive and OTC (“over-the-counter”) painkillers are also an option; they can easily bring about stomach or liver damage or even liver failure. Painkillers reduce pain by up to 30 percent, but the body gets used to them, and eventually, they don’t work. Moreover, desensitizing neural paths opens up a huge can of worms that come with predictable “complications” which include, but is not limited to cancers.

How about pain reduction in methods other than steroids or pain killers?

What must be treated?

Arthritis is considered an “autoimmune” illness which, according to https://www.verywellhealth.com/autoimmune-arthritis-5104939, has “many types” and is “hard to diagnose.”

When doctors have next to no idea what they are talking about, they usually invent a condition and call it a “syndrome.” Arthritis has been divided into subgroups, possibly because compartmentalized “medical” practitioners are not meant to know what they are doing. At the same time, each “specialist” can still get a chunk of the prey, that is, the patient.

Logically, an autoimmune reaction occur, when the body is trying to discard something that is or has become part of it. That allows for at least two options:

1. The original tissues have been transformed to the extent that the body is rejecting them;

2. Foreign (synthetic) materials adapt to organic tissues and integrate themselves into the body partially or fully replacing natural tissues, temporarily or permanently. Even after successfully removing synthetic tissues, natural ones could still be attacked by the immune system that has been conditioned to recognize the (type of?) tissue in question as foreign material.

It’s close to toilet humor, because “number one” doesn’t exclude “number two”…

In December, 2023, I arrived at the conclusion that peanut allergy, Lyme, and arthritis must be caused by the overbearing presence of synthetic proteins or chemical agents that alter proteins in the body and, wholly or to a certain extent, synthesize them:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-do-peanut-allergy-lyme-and-arthritis

Chemicals and technologies that initiate the transformation became increasingly omnipresent after WW2, and I would be hard to convince that there have been no extended experiments with them on the public, experiments that intentionally poisoned people. Besides chemtrails, a long list of other harmful substances and technologies have been multiplying over the years: microplastics, nanoparticles, pesticides, forever chemicals, fire retardants, hormones and toxins from “medications” in drinking water, microwave radiation from cell towers and Wi-Fi, EMF/ELF through the electric grid, and close to a million chemicals whose long-term impact on human health has never been investigated. I counted 13 such groups, but I’m sure that my list is incomplete:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive

Ultrasound treatment

Ultrasonic jewelry cleaning devices are available for about $20; they break up contaminants on metallic surfaces, but nobody would like to sit into a barrel and be immersed in ultrasound. Even cryotherapy has more appeal to me, and it’s funny that I’ve just thought about it, because there have been stories that sudden immersion in ice-cold water reactivated neural paths that had been considered atrophied for a long time.

A burst of properly-directed ultrasound can break up kidney stones in minutes:

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2313658-burst-of-ultrasound-waves-can-break-up-kidney-stones-in-10-minutes/

Ultrasound therapy is used for

treating pain associated with several conditions:

pain syndrome, which describes recurring pain and spasms in an area of the body

Osteoarthritis, often referred to as "wear-and-tear" arthritis of the joints

Bone fractures

Painful bone cancer

Nerve pain

Pain due to non-cancerous tumors

Tendinitis, or when the tissue that connects the bones to the muscles becomes irritated

Bursitis, or when the fluid-filled sacs in the joints become inflamed

While the FDA has approved ultrasound therapy as a treatment modality for many chronic pain conditions, more research is still being done for other possible uses.

(https://www.verywellhealth.com/what-is-ultrasound-therapy-2564506)

Mainstream “Medicine” is discrediting ultrasonic pain treatment:

https://www.verywellhealth.com/does-ultrasound-really-work-2696629

Such studies only prove that the ultrasound must be directed to the source of the symptoms, assuming they can be targeted.

To me, it looks like in cases when ultrasound might work, joints can be inflamed either because there is a buildup of uric acid or calcification. The buildup must be definitely possible to remove with directed ultrasound, but no such application is out for the public. Is the buildup due to altered proteins or protein modification? That’s a question for another day and must be investigated more than what I can accomplish alone.

Physical therapy

By moving joints in exercises, physical therapy can sometimes break up crystals and residues that cause the inflammation in a joint. Moving, while in pain, can also train the brain that normal movements are not supposed to hurt.

Acupuncture

In China, minor surgeries are performed with acupuncture instead of anesthetics. I have seen how efficient acupuncture can be, when my sister was dying of cancer in Canada, and she already had fist-sized lumps in her spine, but was still painless until the last week. For months, I took her to a chain-smoker acupuncturist in Chinatown twice a week until moving her became impossible. One day, while waiting in the office, I saw a quick visitor who couldn’t straighten up because of a pinched spinal nerve, but five minutes later, he left without exhibiting the slightest sign of discomfort.

The theory behind acupuncture focuses on “energy flow,” which can be stimulated or interrupted, as needed. The practice tends to work, but the largest difference between acupuncture and, say, epidural, is that the latter can permanently damage a nerve and cause pain for the patient’s rest of life, which I have also witnessed.

Acupuncture has a long history, and the following summary seems intriguing:

https://acupuncturistseattle.com/the-12-meridians-of-acupuncture/

Meridians in acupuncture represent the natural (neural) “data paths” of the body:

Or, more extensively,

The dots are “acupuncture points” and the lines that connect the “nerve hubs” are called meridians.

Not sure why the Chinese chopped up the human body like a good butcher, but whatever they are doing, seems to work quite a bit.

What’s next?

What bothers me perhaps the most is that I cannot find published links between “meridians” and the body’s detox machine, the endocrine system, despite the logical assumption that lymph nodes and meridian hubs must be directly connected.

Acupuncture works for pain and, perhaps, it can also reinvigorate or re-establish neural paths that enable natural healing.

Directed ultrasound is another option to explore, because it can lead to full, if only temporary, recovery. The Chinese are certainly interested. The ISTU (International Society for Therapeutic Ultrasound) started out conferencing in Tennessee in 2018, and in 2024, its symposium is in Tapei:

https://istu.org/

The organization is certainly global, which makes one wonder about its purposes. It met five times since 2018: in the US, in Spain, in Korea, in Canada, and in France. One must not forget that psychotronic weapons also operate with ultrasound:

Healing with resonance is another path to explore. Sound and light healing have been around for a while, and occasionally, they work. Finding “the right frequencies” outside the ranges of sound and light for healing is at an experimental stage, although various types of generators exist. Use them at your own risk, assuming you can afford them. My main problem with them is that they seem to employ the same frequencies to everyone, while everyone is obviously unique. Evaluating various therapies for the placebo effect also seems to be missing, and the placebo effect exceeded 60 percent around 2002. Whatever is done, long-term impact is impossible to investigate most of the time, and new variable crop up every day. Is healing a myth altogether?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether