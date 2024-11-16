If you put “vitamins are bad” in the startpage.com search engine, you will have plenty of results.

When it comes to vitamin C, I’ve always wondered, because I’ve never noticed anything beneficial from its use. It turns out, for several good reasons.

As for scurvy, Agent didn’t devote much attention to it in his piece on vitamin C, but his sourcing and the history accurate speak for themselves:

Contains Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin D as Cholecalciferol (rat poison), B-12 as Cyanocobalamin (Cyanide), B6 which is likely made from formaldehyde, HCL acid, and petroleum ester in addition to Vitamin E, which is likely photography industry waste, plus 4g added sugar per dose, but the label says they’re made with natural raspberry and lemonade flavor, so that’s a plus!

Ann generously provided the following link about scurvy after my previous article:

https://ggenereux.blog/2021/09/18/scurvy/

This link introduces the history of scurvy, and it provides convincing details that it is NOT caused by vitamin C deficiency, especially because it turns out that, as opposed to the pseudoscience of Madicine, the human body is able to produce it.

Quote from the book:

Another great claim of medical science is that of all the mammals on the planet, it’s only humans and guinea pigs that can’t endogenously synthesize their own vitamin C.

The claim is that after millions of years of evolution we humans have somehow lost the gene needed for it.

Dunno what other people think, but this fact suggests that humans don't need “vitamin C” supplementation. As the author of the book also suggests, the body can produce it as/if needed.

Szentgyorgyi received the Nobel Prize for discovering vitamin C in 1937. Well, I’ve never respected the Nobel Prize much, but what the heck.

Moreover, both Mercola and “The Midwestern Doctor” (they might be the same person) are pushing DMSO these days for pain and a number of other symptoms. That seems like another psyop to me. But addressing DMSO is for another day.