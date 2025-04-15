When aspirin came out, it was marketed as a miracle drug. Of course, it’s not, but are there any miracle drugs at all?

There is an old joke about the sucker cop and the little boy that can often apply to those who invest in miracle drugs:

This little boy is standing at the corner, apparently selling something. The cop goes over to him and asks him,

“What are you selling?”

“Cherry seeds.”

“What are they good for?”

“The make people smarter!”

“How much are they?”

“Two for ten.”

“Give me one.”

The cop walks away and returns after a few minutes,

“Little boy, you have cheated me! For five dollars I could have gotten a full pound of cherries.”

“See, Sir, Officer, you are already smarter!”

It’s been a while since I expressed my doubts about miracle cures, starting with the myth of healing:

Continuing in

Calling attention to bottom-feeders:

Preposterous claims have been made about ivermectin to cure “cancer”:

Whereas ivermectin was only a bait-and-switch operation:

Especially in the last few years, when fake “alt” sites kept cropping up, the deployment of bait-and-switch has far exceeded the realm of Madicine:

The latest miracle cures are DMSO and methylene blue

DMSO is particularly interesting, because MWD has been rabidly recommending it for months, which at least for me, raises a red flag. It’s been clear, at least for me, for quite a while, that the source publishes limited hangouts and red herrings, spiced up with decompartmentalized details and conclusions. Its very existence was founded on bait-and-switch with its first article on smallpox that happened to be excellent. Currently, MWD is promoting the substance as a “forgotten” cure for cancer. If that’s not a click-bait, nothing is.

MWD claims that

As such, I recently published an article on DMSO’s remarkable properties for treating cancer and cited hundreds of studies showing that:

•DMSO causes a wide range of cancer cells to transform back into normal cells.

•DMSO slows the growth of many cancers.

•DMSO allows the immune system to target and eliminate cancers it previously was unable to remove.

•DMSO treats many challenging complications of cancer such as cancer pain and amyloidosis from multiple myeloma.

•DMSO protects tissue from radiation and chemotherapy injuries.

•DMSO makes many cancer therapies (e.g., radiation or chemotherapy) more potent, thereby ensuring both a higher treatment success rate and far less complications (as less toxic doses are being used).

As you must well know that “hundreds of studies” are not done out of charity, your suspicion can arise immediately, and you might also wonder if DMSO can even file Chapter 7 bankruptcy for you, if needed.

The MSDS (toxicity) report

on Fisher Scientific on DMSO reveals that the substance has not been tested for safety, which might sound better than “vitamins” and supplements, but it can also mean that it is a dark horse on the chessboard that has been waiting in the shade until now, when it’s being placed into action:

Dimethyl sulfoxide Revision Date 13-Oct-2023

In case of fire: Use CO2, dry chemical, or foam for extinction

Storage: Store in a well-ventilated place. Keep cool

Disposal: Dispose of contents/container to an approved waste disposal plant

Hazards not otherwise classified (HNOC): None identified

Other hazards: DMSO readily penetrates skin and may carry other dissolved chemicals into the body.

While risks are not spelled out, “First Aid measures” clarify that something fishy is going on:

First-aid measures

General Advice: If symptoms persist, call a physician. Show this safety data sheet to the doctor in attendance.

Eye Contact: Rinse immediately with plenty of water, also under the eyelids, for at least 15 minutes. Get medical attention.

Skin Contact Wash off immediately with plenty of water for at least 15 minutes. Get medical attention immediately if symptoms occur.

Inhalation: Remove to fresh air. Get medical attention immediately if symptoms occur. If not breathing, give artificial respiration.

Ingestion: Do NOT induce vomiting. Get medical attention.

Most important symptoms and effects: Difficulty in breathing. Symptoms of overexposure may be headache, dizziness, tiredness, nausea and vomiting.

Notes to Physician: Treat symptomatically

All this doesn’t exactly sound like consuming cotton candy. “Treat symptomatically” raises another red flag.

I warned about such “cures” before, because some of them may even be in the depopulation plans:

DMSO is “normally” used for treating cystitis. The history of DMSO on Healthline states,

The story of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is an unusual one. This by-product of the paper making process was discovered in Germany in the late 19th century. It’s a colorless liquid that gained notoriety for its ability to penetrate the skin and other biological membranes.

Scientists discovered that they could use DMSO as a transportation device to pass small molecules through skin in the 1960s. Since then, scientists have researched the potential benefits and risks of using DMSO to treat a variety of conditions. This research is ongoing.

As this liquid is taken by mouth, its membrane-crossing quality might come in handy for delivering stuff into the body that would otherwise stay in the digestive system until it’s discarded. And don’t tell me those secret labs have been idle in the last several decades, so the “research” is certainly “ongoing,” unless it has already been concluded, which might be the case, considering the substance is now receiving such publicity.

Hazard statements:

Causes skin irritation

Causes serious eye irritation

Harmful if swallowed

May cause respiratory irritation

Precautionary statements:

If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand

Keep out of reach of children

Read label before use

Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product

Wash skin thoroughly after handling

Avoid breathing dust/fume/gas/mist/vapours/spray

Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area

Rinse mouth

IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician if you feel unwell

Specific treatment (see supplemental first aid instructions on this label)

Take off contaminated clothing and wash before reuse

IF ON SKIN: Wash with soap and water

If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention

IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do.

Continue rinsing

If eye irritation persists get medical advice/attention

IF INHALED: Remove victim to fresh air and keep at rest in a position comfortable for breathing

Store in a well ventilated place. Keep container tightly closed

Store locked up

Apparently, this is not cotton candy, either. The toxicity report has a few items missing, which resembles DMSO, but the carcinogenity part sounds convincing:

Acute Toxicity: No additional information.

Chronic Toxicity: No additional information.

Corrosion Irritation: No additional information.

Sensitization: No additional information.

Single Target Organ (STOT): No additional information.

Numerical Measures: No additional information.

Carcinogenicity:

IARC: Group 3 (Not Classifiable) Monograph 108 [in preparation] (listed under

Methylene blue) (Methylene blue trihydrate 7220-79-3)

NTP (National Toxicology Program): Management Status Report - Evidence of

Carcinogenicity (Methylene Blue trihydrate, 7220-79-3) Male Rat - Some

Evidence; Female Rat - No Evidence; Male Mice - Some Evidence; Female Mice

- Equivocal Evidence (TR-540)

Mutagenicity: Teratogenic effects have occurred in experimental animals

Reproductive Toxicity: Experiments have shown reproductive toxicity effects on laboratory animals

Somewhat remarkably, both hydrogels and methylene blue are used as photosensitizers in “photodynamic therapy.”

[you can skip this paragraph, if you don’t want to get into deeply technical stuff; the idea needs further development, anyway] If something can be used in therapy, it can be almost certainly used for doing harm… Either way, even according to Wikipedia, photosensitizers act as catalysts that pass something along from one place to another. Notably, “Generally, photosensitizers absorb electromagnetic radiation consisting of infrared radiation, visible light radiation, and ultraviolet radiation and transfer absorbed energy into neighboring molecules.”… “While many photosensitizers are organic or organometallic compounds, there are also examples of using semiconductor quantum dots as photosensitizers.” So, nanotech and light technology are appearing on common grounds, which doesn’t promise much good, if any. “Photocatalysis is the acceleration of a photoreaction in the presence of a photocatalyst, the excited state of which ‘repeatedly interacts with the reaction partners forming reaction intermediates and regenerates itself after each cycle of such interactions.’”

Sigma Aldrich “recommends” the substance in four forms and generously offers another four alternatives. Bon appetite.

If anyone still has the inclination to consume DMSO or methylene blue, by all means, it’s their life.