Of course, the stuff is industrial waste, and has nothing to do with “Nature”

Previously, I warned my readers about the combination of blood-pressure-lowering chemicals combined with blood thinners, because the combination can lead to oxygen deficiency and can result in organ failure (the kidneys seem to come first, providing a little more income to the butchers called doctors by giving them a chance to introduce the lucrative “treatment” of dialysis).

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/sleep-apnea-and-high-blood-pressure

Calciferol is used as rat poison, especially after limitations were imposed on using blood thinners in rodenticides. Don’t worry, they are still combining D3 with Warfarin.

So, if you are on blood thinners, is “Vitamin” D3 going to kill you? Your doctor will tell you that it is indeed dangerous to be on blood thinners, with or without D3, but that’s why they check your coagulation coefficient every few weeks or months. Have you ever heard of a study that checks what exactly happens in your body right after you are taking a blood thinner? I haven’t. A study, involving a significant number of subjects, would be most welcome, a study for several weeks or even months that continuously monitors the blood before and after taking blood thinners. Ironically, such studies are performed routinely for another invented illness, “sleep apnea,” whose causes are never investigated, which happens to be the case with most modern “health conditions.” I am enlarging on it in my previous link.

Forget that “doctors” prescribe blood thinners even for the metallic rubbery stuff that is occasionally removed from the veins of those who have received the “appropriate” batch of the convid injections… Blood thinners, in those cases, can most likely only hurt, but who am I to say such a thing?

So, what does D3 do to the body? First, it depletes the intestines and the bones from calcium (osteoporosis is another lucrative condition for the butchers) and phosphorus. The following links explains (it’s for animals, but since Darwin, you have been considered not much more than one, anyway):

https://vcahospitals.com/know-your-pet/cholecalciferol-vitamin-d3-rodenticide-poisoning

The source advises,

High doses of vitamin D3 will result in overactive absorption of calcium and phosphorus from the bones and gastrointestinal (GI) tract and will decrease excretion via kidneys. This causes severe hypercalcemia (elevated calcium levels in blood) and hyperphosphatemia (elevated phosphorus levels in blood).

If left untreated, this condition will lead to mineralization in soft tissues of the kidneys, heart/vasculature, lungs, and stomach. Kidney failure is the most common outcome of untreated cholecalciferol poisoning, but other consequences can include GI ulceration, cardiac arrhythmias, and respiratory distress. Cholecalciferol and its metabolite, calcifediol, persist in the body for weeks, resulting in prolonged treatment needs.

For rat poisons, 0.1% calciferol is used, and less than a gram of the concoction (which is 99.9% lure) a day kills rats. So, is there a “safe” level of the poison for any creature, including humans?

The following source goes into such details as

The potentiality of calciferol (alone and combined with warfarin) for the control of commensal rats and mice has been examined in the laboratory. Nearly all animals fed on 0·1% calciferol for 2 days died. Though illness usually reduced food intake after the first 24 hr. there was no sign of aversion to the poison at 0·1% — which is considered to be the lowest concentration suitable for use against Rattus norvegicus, R. rattus and Mus musculus in the field.

Suffering from a loss of appetite? Your D3 and, perhaps, your blood thinners can provide such “side effects.”

For humans, there isn’t much out there…

So, D3 can cause internal bleeding, which is accelerated by the use of blood thinners. Calciferon is added to many types of food that are “fortified” with “Vitamin” D, and it’s in just about all milk and most dairy products. Is it an accident that the FDA is testing milk for the nonexistent “bird flu”?