“Know Thy Enemy, Know Thyself.”

(Sung Tzu: The Art of War)

As you know, I have written a lot about fake history and science:

Fake opposition relies on the simple trick to oppose the official narrative to a certain extent. Here is a joke about the way it works:

Wife arrives home and finds the house completely empty. The furniture and everything else are gone. Still, he finds his husband standing in the middle of the living room, practically motionless.

She asks him,

“What happened here?”

“Honey, we had robbers. They took everything.”

“Why are you standing there?”

“If you take a closer look, I am standing in a circle. The robbers drew it with a crayon and told me not to ever step out of it!”

“So, you were just standing there, while they were emptying the place?”

“No, dear, of course not. I stepped out of the circle three times!”

Going against the official narrative doesn’t automatically make anyone well-meaning, knowledgeable, or compassionate.

Controlled opposition is often celebrated as an entity that is “persecuted by the media.” At the same time, the vast majority of “opposition” has been spewing out half-truths in the last 20 months or so, contributing to the worldwide gaslighting. Most non-conformists cannot count up to two and are proud of “not being one of the sheeple,” while they are exactly that... A respected neighbor of mine has the election post for Kamala, and he doesn’t need the money that such an endeavor offers. He is the richest person in the village…

Sometimes it’s difficult to tell if a source is deliberately misleading or only because its author(s) are unable to think further. Are they paid agents or simple morons?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/paid-agents-or-simple-morons

The number of prescriptions and “Like”s usually serve as good indicators. “Thousands and thousands of paid subscribers” usually suggest that the “author” (“who” might be nothing but an AI) is supported by the taxpayer from the black budget.

At the same time, I never trust even my own opinion. Or shall I say, especially that?

Is it possible to oppose the democide halfway?

A major problem with incomplete opposition is that it gives people false hope in a world nearly completely owned and controlled by the monsters. It’s even more embarrassing that many of its representatives are lovable and respectable people, who might even mean well. Confusing, unless you take responsibility for your own research and your own decisions.

Fake opposition nearly always uses the fraudsters’ “medical” and propaganda terms and refers you to the self-appointed or usurping “authorities” that have been either nobodies (e.g. Fuxxi), errand boys (e.g. Gates or Schwab), or representatives of the executive branch, criminally assuming legislative power (e.g. the CDC, the FDA, or the WHO).

Some things never change. Many are striving for cognitive security by relying on specific sources of information. Are they right or wrong? That’s the wrong question. The very idea of empowering an entity to be right or wrong is what gave way to The Great Plandemic of 2020:

First and foremost, most people seem to prefer to believe in some sort of authority, more often than not, because they have been conditioned to feel stupid and dependent, and they like the idea of not being responsible for their own decisions.

How do they select their sources on Substack?

My readers already know that the MSM is a bunch of hired shills who are also assigned in a way that makes sure “the Jews” (who don’t exist as such) are also patsies (but they like it for good salaries, and fail to realize they will also be exterminated). The problem is that the average guy has a hard time counting even up to two and is limited to considering a single link between action and reaction. That is enough for them to exclude the official lackeys, but they stop at the next step and automatically default to believing a representative of “the opposition” in a setup, where the “opposition” is defined as diverging from the media or dissenting from ridiculous and dangerous practices.

How can they make further progress? How can they recognize that they are being deceived?

Substack offers a good forum for discovery. There are plenty of’ “successful” authors who simply publish (usually quite accurate) data, scamming their readers into believing that the average person all of a sudden gains power through the acquired “knowledge,” and entrapping the readers into inaction by the implication that if many people believe the same thing, it will become true or at least it defeats those in power by some miracle. Pure nonsense.

These “authors” usually have hundreds or even thousands of subscribers, because lots of people literally want to be deceived by “authoritative” sources, whose “knowledge” they consider unassailably sacrosanct, because these authors have some form of “qualifications” and are famously “resisting” the fake political authorities. RFK, Jr. and Joseph Mercola are good candidates for the role.

Those, who automatically make such selections can easily fall victim to disinformation, but chances are they are simply running late with their “waking up” and fall for limited hangouts (“Vigilant Fox” and “The 2nd Smartest Guy” eminently exhibit the signs of such sources). By allowing themselves to be directed by a “greater authority,” they conveniently adhere to the illusion that, as soon as they follow their selected brand of “authority,” they are no longer responsible for their decisions and for their actions.

They are in for a rude awakening and are staying unprepared, because they are relying on unsubstantiated hope that somehow “we” (whatever that means, but usually some other people) will resolve the current predicaments (public poisoning that occasionally even simulates a “pandemic,” growing immobility, illegal edicts, the breakdown of communication lines, energy sources, and food production and distribution etc.).

I don’t know how many of such “authors” are agents of the Deep State, but one thing is certain: whether knowingly or not, they provide priceless assistance to the globalists by disseminating abortive hope that is good only for one thing:

IT IMMOBILIZES PEOPLE BEFORE THE STORM.

As Eric Berne put it: “Most people stay inactive, because they are waiting for Santa Claus, waiting for death.” Oh, well, at least they can feel nice and cozy before their livelihood and their domiciles irretrievably collapse. These unfortunates are even paying for wanting to be deceived, which is nothing new under the aegis of USA, Inc.

What does all this mean? Probably something like this:

Know what you can do and don’t let yourself be immobilized by fantasies that are ever-so-popular among those who can’t or don’t want to take responsibility for their own actions. Listen to everybody, but don’t blame anyone else for your decisions.

(Ray Horvath, The “Source” :) )

***

Although 98-99% of all “alternative” sites are controlled opposition, sometimes decent articles come through. Also, once you know the direction into which the world is going, it’s easier to filter out more-or-less reliable data from the trash. Even genuine alt-sites usually contain misunderstandings, so you really have to make up your own mind; nobody else will do it for you.

High numbers of paying subscribers on a site can also come from globalist agents/bots/institutions, using taxpayer’s money.

The followers of fake sources resemble religious addicts. They sporadically attack me for being “negative,” which also inspired today’s article. One of my not-so-secret goals is to make the enablers and the enforcers realize that they will not be spared, either. Without them, the whole scam would be moot.

When I wrote this, my stack was not even three months old, but it had been growing at a remarkable pace. For every unsubscribe, I got 20 new subscribers. Traffic was definitely a LOT higher than the number of “Like”s and comments. I’m not here for money or fame; only to enjoy the last rays of the sun before a possibly-eternal winter. My presence might also encourage people to realize that staying silent and compliant might kill them a bit slower, but they will be slaves until then.

For further consideration, here is an article from two years ago:

In the above piece, I merged two of my earliest posts, proofread and updated.