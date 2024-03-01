That’s why the semi-illiterate can be more knowledgeable than college graduates.

Mercola consults a psychic?

You may have read about Mercola firing much of his staff, allegedly after “consulting a psychic.” If that is not “anti-science” and quite a bit against common sense, nothing is. So, what gives?

Daisy Moses elaborates on the case:

What happens, if you expose the news to further scrutiny?

Mercola has always believed in viruses; a significant portion of his business has been and is, based on “antiviral” snake oil, toxins, and toxic supplements, and you must know by now that anything synthetic can be “safely and effectively” considered harmful, a fact of which you can easily ascertain by looking at the toxicity report (MSDS) of the materials used during manufacturing process, of the activators used, and of the final ingredients of a product:

Still, Mercola used to provide useful alt-health information at a time, when he was one of the few such sources, and he still publishes something decent even these days, possibly in order to maintain an air of credibility (only about one in 20, which doesn’t suffice for the purpose), although most of them are re-posts...

About two and a half years ago, he announced that he had been threatened and would reduce his publications to a 48-hour availability. I’m not sure how long his old stuff has been available for paid customers on Substack, but since the change, he has been publishing a LOT of misleading info. What I mean to say is, more than ever before…

In the MSM, he was promoted as the worlds #1 “medical misinformer,” especially after his site had been captured and he was forced to publish weaponized pharmaceutical nonsense, which epitomized the usual psyop of creating popular heroes by presenting them as “opposition”:

The same strategy was used for the latest flavor of ivermectin, which was chemically altered to contain nanotech after it was allowed to be prescribed officially. Evidence came in later, but it was immediately obvious to me that it was not meant to be consumed anymore, if at all:

Evidence came in later:

Any way I look at it, Mercola’s psychic parameter stinks; it reminds me of celebrities forced to announce political gibberish during the 2020 elections or to eat bugs during the campaign to promote the idea of abandoning meat.

I assume, Mercola doesn’t want to end up in one of his closets, dead of “erotic asphyxiation” as David Carradine did.

What happened to those who said no to the globalists?

Apparently, after 9/11, a pledge of allegiance was collected from “big-time” actors. Even respectable names succumbed after they were convinced by the fate of those who must have rejected such offers. My shocker was Clint Eastwood, who blubbered against Trump, while most likely being fully cognizant that the person of the puppet called “The President of the United States” is fully inconsequential.

Still, there were a few actors, too, who didn’t seem to have submitted to the NWO. You might as well remember them among the ones who “died unexpectedly.”

David Carradine supposed to have died of “erotic asphyxiation,” which is not exactly characteristic of people of his age at the time of his death.

Robin Williams died of hanging as well. He allegedly “hanged himself” after learning about his “Parkinson’s” diagnosis, but the main disinformer, Wikipedia, also helps you out to believe the official announcement by noting that “Williams had depression and anxiety.[173][174] An examination of his brain tissue suggested Williams had ‘diffuse Lewy body dementia’.[168] Describing the disease as ‘the terrorist inside my husband’s brain’, his widow Susan Schneider Williams said that ‘however you look at it—the presence of Lewy bodies took his life’, referring to his previous diagnosis of Parkinson’s.[170]”

You are probably quite familiar with the basic tenets of the pseudo-science of Psychiatry and the extent to which “medical” diagnoses are to be trusted:

Or did Williams become a “targeted individual”? Whatever happened, he or his handlers got sick of waiting any longer. Case closed.

Andy Whitfield died at the age of 40 of cancer, a mode of assassination that even the KGB have been able to time properly for several decades. (On second thought, cancer can be generally considered a globalist-created form of assassination that efficiently gets rid of “useless eaters” and even makes them pay for their own demise.)

Paul Walker was also 40, when he had a “brake trouble” and wound up on a lamp post at a speed of 200 Mph...

The perps have been handling Mercola in the last two and a half years, and may have decided they’ve had enough of him. That stage sometimes includes public humiliation, as was the case of Assange’s informer, Bradley Manning, who was turned into a woman, most likely to be ridiculed by those with common sense, but lacking the ability or the willingness to consider the corollaries of his situation (granted, there is a slight chance that he preferred to be held in a women’s prison).

Alternatively, someone who believes in pathogenic viruses, might as well believe in psychics, too, but irrespective of whether psychics are genuine or not, a medical doctor would certainly keep such consultations in secret. Daisy’s source is

Crawford digs up theosophical roots for Mercola, and Theosophy was linked with eugenicists at the time of its emergence. Can that mean that Mercola has always been an eugenicist plant?

Crawford’s credibility is another story. He claims that around $75k annual revenue from Substack doesn’t compromise him, because “he doesn’t need the money,” yet he is asking for more: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/why-im-doing-this? I don’t think I need to comment on that.

You are the product of history, but not the way it’s been taught

The heroics of resistance can be fake or genuine. Fakes succeed, the real ones die. Well, sometimes the fakes are granted a faked death, too, but that’s not common and is, most likely, an overkill. Pun intended.

Death is coming to all. Some people have the courage and the integrity to face it, irrespective of what posterity will think about them. Anyway, history is written by the victors, so it must be taken extremely seriously, because the past often possesses the present, and people today, in order to maintain their identities, can’t avoid considering themselves the products of yesterday. Is it possible that people often reject themselves, because they dislike their self-image that has been established on history based on lies?

Dig deep, and don’t give up. As St. Francis or Assisi put it,