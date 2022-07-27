Some things never change. Many are striving for cognitive security by relying on specific sources of information. Are they right or wrong? That’s the wrong question. The very idea of empowering an entity to be right or wrong is what gave way to The Great Plandemic of 2020:

First and foremost, most people seem to prefer to believe in some sort of authority, more often than not, because they have been conditioned to feel stupid and dependent, and they like the idea of not being responsible for their own decisions.

How do they select their sources on Substack?

The readers already know that the MSM is a bunch of hired shills. The problem is that the average guy has a hard time counting even up to two and is limited to considering a single link between action and reaction. That is enough for them to exclude the official lackeys, but they stop at the next step and automatically default to believing a representative of “the opposition” in a setup, where the “opposition” is defined as diverging from the media or dissenting from ridiculous and dangerous practices.

How can they make further progress? How can they recognize that they are being deceived?

Substack offers a good forum for discovery. There are plenty of’ “successful” authors who simply publish (usually quite accurate) data, scamming their readers into believing that the average person all of a sudden gains power through the acquired “knowledge,” and entrapping the readers into inaction by the implication that if many people believe the same thing, it will become true or at least it defeats those in power by some miracle. Pure nonsense.

These “authors” usually have hundreds or even thousands of subscribers, because lots of people literally want to be deceived by “authoritative” sources, whose “knowledge” they consider unassailably sacrosanct, because these authors have some form of “qualifications” and are famously “resisting” the fake political authorities. RFK, Jr. and Joseph Mercola are good candidates for the role.

Those, who automatically make such selections can easily fall victim to disinformation, but chances are they are simply running late with their “waking up” and fall for limited hangouts (“Vigilant Fox” and “The 2nd Smartest Guy” eminently exhibit the signs of such sources). By allowing themselves to be directed by a “greater authority,” they conveniently adhere to the illusion that, as soon as they follow their selected brand of “authority,” they are no longer responsible for their decisions and for their actions.

They are in for a rude awakening and are staying unprepared, because they are relying on unsubstantiated hope that somehow “we” (whatever that means, but usually some other people) will resolve the current predicaments (public poisoning that occasionally even simulates a “pandemic,” growing immobility, illegal edicts, the breakdown of communication lines, energy sources, and food production and distribution etc.).

I don’t know how many of such “authors” are agents of the Deep State, but one thing is certain: whether knowingly or not, they provide priceless assistance to the globalists by disseminating abortive hope that is good only for one thing:

IT IMMOBILIZES PEOPLE BEFORE THE STORM.

As Eric Berne put it: “Most people stay inactive, because they are waiting for Santa Claus, waiting for death.” Oh, well, at least they can feel nice and cozy before their livelihood and their domiciles irretrievably collapse. These unfortunates are even paying for wanting to be deceived, which is nothing new under the aegis of the USA, Inc.

What does all this mean? Probably something like this:

Know what you can do and don’t let yourself be immobilized by fantasies that are ever-so-popular among those who can’t or don’t want to take responsibility for their own actions. Listen to everybody, but don’t blame anyone else for your decisions.

(Ray Horvath, The “Source” :) )

***

Although 98-99% of all “alternative” sites are controlled opposition, sometimes decent articles come through. Also, once you know the direction into which the world is going, it’s easier to filter out more-or-less reliable data from the trash. Even genuine alt-sites usually contain misunderstandings, so you really have to make up your own mind; nobody else will do it for you.

High numbers of paying subscribers on a site can also come from globalist agents/bots/institutions, using taxpayer’s money.

The followers of fake sources resemble religious addicts. They sporadically attack me for being “negative,” which also inspired today’s article. One of my not-so-secret goals is to make the enablers and the enforcers realize that they will not be spared, either. Without them, the whole scam would be moot.

When I wrote this, my stack was not even three months old, but it had been growing at a remarkable pace. For every unsubscribe, I got 20 new subscribers. Traffic was definitely a LOT higher than the number of “Like”s and comments. I’m not here for money or fame; only to enjoy the last rays of the sun before a possibly-eternal winter. My presence might also encourage people to realize that staying silent and compliant might kill them a bit slower, but they will be slaves until then.

