How do they know? They don’t, especially when it comes to one substance affecting another.

Agent, again, inspired me to write the following. He is suggesting that white flour and synthetic “vitamins” are bad for you, and he is right:

However, as usual, there is a lot more to the story. Agent’s focus on single things nicely fit into the large frame of human deprivation.

Agent starts out with his story of quitting white flour, “vitamins” and, for that matter, booze. Let me share my own knowledge experience relating to the matter, which might place it into a global perspective.

My wife and I have been using Bosnian flour for a few years by now. American wheat came into existence, when European wheat was crossed with American grass, resulting in something that is not quite digestible for quite a few people. Of course, related invented illnesses and “allergies” (that are also invented conditions to cover up for industrial poisoning) abound. It’s worth noting that the UN “fortification” program doesn’t do much good to European flour, either. While I haven’t experienced the kind of detox symptoms Agent is describing (if I lost 40 pounds in a month or two, I would be most likely dead; even last year, when I nearly died, I “only” lost 30, which set me back to my weight at the age of 16), American flour does cause some heartburn for me, so I don’t consume it.

I have always been sensitive to chemicals in food, especially preservatives. During the convid years, my sense of smell has become remarkably more responsive than ever before; these days, my wife is using me for smelling comestibles for toxins.

The only salt I have been using for years by now is also from Redmond.

Cheeses, however, also use “precision fermentation” most of the time:

I keep wondering how far even “organic” is natural...

On my end, I already posted about what to eat two years ago:

As Agent is also intimating, everyone is different, so finding one’s fitting diet is imperative, albeit is has become difficult in a world where just about everything is severely compromised and/or adulterated.

I would also caution about “organic” tomatoes or just about all fruits and vegetables in supermarkets, because they most likely coated with Apeel, a poetically-versatile toxin that cannot be washed down, accompanying a number of its brothers and sisters:

As opposed to Agent’s preferred potatoes, I am a white rice guy; have always been. It detoxes the body and easy to digest, especially if a little good oil/fat is added. Potatoes are filling, and I am all in for mashed potatoes, but baked/fried don’t feel they completely hit the spot (although my wife’s cooking makes even those fantastically edible).

My wife and I don’t eat in restaurants, either, because we know the stuff in such places is made from the cheapest materials that are prone to be bad for humans.

Cravings can guide one to what the body needs, which is how my body has always worked. After the detox, Agent also experienced the phenomenon, but I would caution anyone against using cravings, while on a processed-”food” diet.

When it comes to air quality in my home, I prefer to run an automatic vacuum cleaner through the house every day or no less than every other day. I also operate several air filtering devices as well as deploy strong magnets to get nano-sized magnetic residue from chemtrails from the air. Opening the window as much as possible; whenever chemtrailing is not present in our area.

Besides air cleaners, water filtering has also become essential:

Large-scale carbon and resin filtering seem to be indispensable these days.

Most forms of alcohol are now toxic, so I’m not sure what Agent’s begging inserts with some expensive whiskey is doing in his articles, after he stopped consuming. :) As for whiskey, I never had any idea what people like about it; a good Caribbean rum, as Agent also discovered it, or some clean vodka can do the trick for a limited amount of cocktails, although the drinkable ones are rapidly diminishing. The important part is that his body sensed the poisons in the booze and he stopped!

As for bananas, about 95 percent of them are genetically-modified (just like oranges), so a single disease can wipe out all of them, and when it comes to rats or, for that matter, pigs, they don’t touch GMO stuff, when given a choice. GMO directly attacks the gut flora, easily leading to all forms of cancer and more exotic “conditions.”

Coffee and tea MUST be organic, because both are copiously sprayed with pesticides. I guess, one cannot do much about chemtrails...

As for quitting white flour and regaining a youthful appearance, I don’t believe in such miracles. There are a LOT more things involved than just white flour. Also, carbohydrates are essential to a certain extent, so nobody will completely abandon them, unless they believe that it’s a way to “fight cancer,” which it might, especially if combined with alkalyzation and a number of other things, but that most likely doesn’t apply to the “turbo” cancers programmed into the convid injections...

So, as usual, I am encouraging you to listen to Agent, but don’t forget that this is a tiny part of the global perspective:

The highest level of agents always use compartmentalization. This “Agent” is not one of them, because his findings fit into the global picture. Still, beware of real agents:

Added later in the day:

Until now, there was no GMO wheat, at least not officially. While I don’t trust RFK, Jr. for a second, the news is real. GMO wheat now exists:

