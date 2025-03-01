The following topic came in:

Sabrina’s credibility (more or less directly quoted from comments): What is the Tesla device? What is the relationship between The Roman Catholic Church, The Vatican and Israel (both the state and the people (Judeans)? How are the talmudist teachings and cabalistic evil present today? Religious duping, as it has been ramped up with the evangelicals, the Christian and Jewish Zionists - Trump and his ties and efforts for the state of Israel, embassy in Jerusalem, coin with trump, kaballah tree of life award, himself and family members converting to judaism. They use religion to achieve political ends. Innocent people sent to prison

All excellent ideas, but one will have to suffice for the time being. I am starting with #1 today, and we can take votes for the next for the future (new ideas are also welcome).