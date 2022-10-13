Otter: “Here is my transitional object! Oops… It’s a mirror! Which of the two am I? I need heeelp!”

Psychology can be a fad

My impression is that, according to the globalists’ schedule, people must be constantly humiliated by making them repeat/condone nonsense like “men can give birth” until they lose all self-respect and stop thinking. In the meanwhile, the shrinking “profession” is churning out sophisticated nonsense like “mass formation”:

Mass manipulation is real and it is based on fully functional paradigms. One of the tricks is to make dumb people feel smart:

There are nearly always insufficient data for determining who is right and who is wrong, so it is nearly impossible to distinguish agents/trolls/shills from the feeble-minded. In order to remedy this conundrum at least for the “covid” theater, I posted the following a while ago:

How far is Psychology “scientific”?

The problem with “mental health professionals” is the same as the problem with “science”:

Teachers are also taught Psychology, but to what end?

Nine out of 10 teachers become teachers only because they are afraid to leave school, which they hate, but enjoy throwing their weight around among children:

With all their “education,” teachers can easily feel superior…

Psychologists and psychiatrists can be used against people

It is also possible that most of those, who become psychologists/psychiatrists do so, because they expect their personal problems to be solved by “science.” Of course, there are therapies that at least don’t cause damages, but much of the psychiatric/psychological stuff seems like smoke and mirrors to me... Sorry, no offense meant... I only wish it was so easy to fix a human being, but there might be some consolation in the fact that everyone is broken to a certain extent, so nobody is quite alone in their misery.

The profession, however, has been weaponized from its inception (it managed to sell itself as a form of science in the heyday of Scientism, and it still prevails in the role, because it is a powerful tool for those in power, and its subjects often feel so desperately helpless that they are willing to try anything); it can certainly cause a LOT of harm, so nobody can say it’s useless:

About one third of all people are susceptible to hypnosis and, with the “proper” techniques, hypnotized people can be programmed and, as opposed to the popular myth, triggered to do things that they normally never would.

Go along to get along?

Some people seem to derive satisfaction and a boost of their own self-image from calling others psychopaths; after all, nearly everybody enjoys feeling superior.

The shrinking profession seems to expect therapists to be paragons for the usual American Conformist Psychopath (I coined the phrase following up on the logistics of US public “education” about 20-25 years ago). I do not believe in psychopaths a whole lot, because the term is overused, propagandistic, and manipulative:

Dirty tricks

During the “covid” psychological warfare against the populace, people were told to “save grandma,” which was criminally manipulative, because many well-meaning people suffered lasting injuries or died of obeying their con-science and “following the science”:

To add insult to injury, Pfizer finally announced that their injections had not been tested for “viral transmission”:

https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1580214077128724480

It would have been a real feat to perform such tests, anyway, because the very existence “viral transmission” has never been proven and recently, even virologists started to suggest that there is no such thing (just like “herd immunity” is blatant baloney).

What works in therapy?

Dogs seem to work best for veterans with PTSD. Psychiatric poisons, most of the time, do more harm than good (among other things, they can evoke suicidal or homicidal behavior). What can’t I do for myself that a therapist can? While people often go to therapists mostly because they cannot handle the responsibility for themselves, I am taking responsibility for my decisions and for my actions, which is just about all one can do. Nobody else can do that for me, including “mental health ‘professionals’,” who follow scripts like a technician and tactfully skip over details they cannot handle.

Posing as “experts” at something that nobody knows much about, like what a human being is, is what “doctors” and, for that matter, shrinks do for a living (yet the highest suicide rates belong to dentists, who, most of the time, know what they are doing). It helps patients somewhat that the placebo effect in the “medical” profession exceeded 60% in the early 2000s, so such “professionals” can actually help the impressionable simply by being there for them as long as they “do no harm,” although the latter might be hard to accomplish with the huge paraphernalia of therapeutic gimmicks circulating in the trade.

Most peculiarly, shrinks avoid taking any responsibility for their astronomically-priced “services,” because—and this is correct—if they didn’t, the patient’s wish to make someone else responsible for their own decisions could materialize. The discrepancy between the shrinks’ pay grade and their evasive maneuver to escape liability still prevails.

Not intervening in any spectacular manner is mandatory also because the therapist could be sued out of business in a jiffy. It happened to Freudians in the US, because many families didn’t care for phallus-centered explanations, especially when it involved daddy, who footed the bill for the therapy.

The third, and hopefully primary, reason why psychologists listen to their patients is that freely expressing thoughts and feelings helps, and it can receive external confirmation from a “professional” (who is assumed to understand), allowing patients to create their own paths and get a life. Apparently, that’s when “therapy” actually works for those, who need external confirmation.

The gimmicky part: dehumanization and objectification of the patient

Once you go to a “medical” office, you become a number and a collection of diagnoses*, to be reined in and probably medicated with chemicals that will make you permanently sick and dependent on further toxins that the system generously labels “medications.” Consider the intake questions they ask you: they are all meant to measure you up in order to place you into a cell, lock the door, and throw away the key. You become statistics. The “mental” part of the system is no different.

Certain brainwashing techniques can also assist those, who can’t let go. The human brain needs to let go periodically; if it can’t, the results can be most undesirable.

Conditioning with rewards and penalties (Behaviorism) was functional for several decades in US mental institutions. It treated human beings like Pavlov’s dog, but it surely made it easier on doctors and nurses at psychiatric wards.

In the early years of the century, Cognitive Therapy became quite favored. Cognitive therapy is supposed to reprogram the patient. The only bothersome edge of it is that it violates one of psychotherapy’s few fundamental tenets: someone who loses continuity of the self, goes insane. Of course, it’s a fair question to ask, where does insanity start and sanity end?

Historically, people who wanted to turn over a new leaf, simply went on a drinking spree. These days, there are fancier versions of mind-cleansing; even psychedelics are becoming quite fashionable in “therapy,” because they tend to work. Sometimes they even offer a lasting epiphany, because the experience they cause can be several times more intense than any event during the boredom of everyday drudgery (of course, they are used in controlled environments, because some patients might believe they can fly, which can be bad for their well-being, if they give it a try from the 21st floor). People are used to being over-stimulated, so mostly only drastic measures can bring results… Here is an infomercial about it:

https://psychedelicspotlight.com/what-is-psychedelic-assisted-therapy/

Have fun!

If nothing else works, I got news for you: electroshocks are back in US mental institutions. You won’t need a “covid” injection or microwave programming in order to feel like a zombie! The fancy names for it are “Electroshock therapy,” or “electroconvulsive therapy” (ECT).

Welcome to the real horror show:

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/electroshock-therapy#how-it-works

***

*Expect to be treated forever for high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, receive antibiotics every once in a while, sent to blood tests that will steal your DNA, referred to mammograms and other types of torments that come with radiation and contrast materials, over-diagnosed for cancer in order to get some marketable biopsies out of you, and undergo a few surgeries that you probably don’t need. For more, read my previous articles: