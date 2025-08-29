Beauty and goodness must prevail. Well, having a brain for thinking wouldn’t necessarily hurt, either, although if ignorance is bliss, it’s not serving happiness. Independent thinking seems to be already against “the law” already, anyway, so one must choose between the paths to human values and to “happiness.”

The following video (nearly 19 minutes) can give you an idea that it has been in the plans for several years:

https://iaindavis.com/itt-video-new-world-order/

Especially the “climate change” part deserves special attention.

The problem with the video is that it’s evaluating everything in the past as if it had happened in the present.

Why would those who are “taking over the world” openly congregate, unless

It’s about to mislead the populace about their identities (which is what I would do, if I were one of the currently-cooperating tribes); They are indeed different tribes that are afraid to meet, unless in public.

I am still sticking to my guns that the real culprits remain invisible. Or maybe not, only out-of-reach, while sipping their drinks on their self-sustaining islands on the southern Pacific. Even a captured actor, Nicolas Cage, owns six! Imagine what the uber-rich can do under the circumstances.