A safe place (Source) - hint: in the US.

As the proprietor and sole author of Ray’s Newsletter, I am making this public announcement:

Our correspondent April Pfurst, managed to complete an interview with Dr. Rotchie Phoole, the Managing Director of the American Center for Survival and Equity.

April: So, Mr. Phoole, may I call you Doctor Rotchie?

Dr P.: You surely may, April. Hehe.

A: Can you tell our readers a few words about the history of your institution?

DP: The idea was born in 1942 as a brainchild of the Committee of Strategic Defense, when Japanese-Americans needed government protection and were taken to processing centers, where they were kept safe from the anger of the masses in exchange for some labor and loss of businesses and property, which was a small price to pay for securing their survival. The facilities are now mistakenly called camps by unpatriotic elements, but, boy, they were so much more than that! Imagine the logistics of an operation of collecting a 120 thousand people, transporting them to processing centers, settling them into permanent relocation centers behind the protection of barbed wire and armed guards and, at the same time, taking advantage of deserted buildings and useless areas in deserts, while providing jobs for Americans who were still suffering from the reverberations of the Great Depression! All this was accomplished in no time, and during the next four years, the authorities managed to accumulate valuable experience in processing crowds in their own protection, which can easily happen these days in another pandemic, foreign attack, or natural disaster. This time, we are prepared with hundreds of facilities waiting to serve the people!

A: Yes, Doctor Rotchie, but the camps were closed in 1944, weren’t they?

DP: That’s what the masses have been told to think. There have been extended experiments in subsequent years with prisoners and illegals. Hehe… Some people were released after our experiments and later they even thought they had been kidnapped by extraterrestrials!

A: But those days are over, aren’t they?

DB: Not exactly. The experiment was expanded to the whole country, when the country itself was turned into such a giant facility. We had to place a few spectacular attacks on the country at strategic places. Schools, gay bars, and military bases where carrying weapons was prohibited were also selected in order to make sure nobody would feel safe. We jump-started quite a few illnesses over the years by deploying various chemicals and exposing the populace to various forms of radiation, and the ultimate success was the recent pandemic, when people were subjected to daily torture by being muzzled, allowing their noses to be poked and permitting injections whose outcome they didn’t realize even after some of them collapsed just in minutes after the jab. Now, that’s what I call success! Such people are so incapable of independent thought that they need to be protected from themselves! We are here to serve them!

A: How many people can you protect these days?

DP: 10-12 millions for sure, but when the need arises, these centers are fully equipped with coffins and body bags to facilitate quick replacement of the inmates… I mean, the subjects. And don’t forget, the original camp system has been extended to the whole country, where people think they are free, but they must ask permission even to breathe behind their nameless face masks! Now that the production and distribution of food and energy supplies has been centralized, in the last step, we’ll make sure that water will be available only for those who cooperate. The subjects, in the meanwhile, can be engaged in meaningless protests and try to heal themselves, but they are all in the frying pan, running in circles.

A: Isn’t that wording a bit too strong, Doctor? A frying pan is hot, isn’t it?

DP: That’s the idea. The participants are protected from outside attacks by their environment, because nobody would like to intrude there, anyway.

A: And who would be the attackers?

DP: That story is old now. We possess the ability to unite humanity by faking an alien attack with holographic images in the sky and some weird-looking top-secret military drones and robots. We can set off an EMP and blame it on the Chinese or the Russians, or solar flares, we can blow up a few dirty bombs and tell people to gather in the centers until the outside world is decontaminated, we can initiate the appearance of a deadly pandemic by poisoning the people, and turn up our microwave weapons, if they happen to protest, but I can assure you, they will line up for food and water and beg us to save them, which we will. After all, that’s why we are here.

