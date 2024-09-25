This is one of the Big Lies: you cannot be afraid AND act effectively at the same time.

Now that the globalist takeover is in its last stage, each person must decide for themselves how they refuse to live.

According to https://soniamcdonald.com.au/2022/09/14/bravery-vs-courage/ (which I don’t endorse, because of its silly typology, but these two sentences make sense to me), bravery and courage are not the same:

Bravery means having the guts to do what needs to be done, even if it means taking risks or facing danger head-on.

Courage means having the strength of character required for such actions by acting confidently even when faced with adversity or uncertainty (or both!).

Also, it is possible to look brave, while young and stupid, because one hasn’t seen enough of the world to be afraid of, but those boats have sailed; the young and stupid must have seen enough in the last four years, if they kept their eyes open.

The next image looks more like it, although it’s probably incomplete, and I don’t care for the word “true” (is there bravery that is not true or untrue?):

What can enable someone to act like that?

Those who are afraid die a thousand deaths.

Those who live for something greater than their own lives, can focus on the task without much fear.

So where does that bravery come from? “True” strength? Is the cornered animal brave, when it attacks its attacker even when it has no chance to win? Bullies tend to go for the least resistance and when fought back, they tend to seek out more convenient victims. That can gain some time and the one who resisted might outlast them.

As for me, I certainly don’t parade around as “brave” or “courageous” or brandish an elephant gun, but in my next post, I’ll provide my best guesses regarding the potential reasons why I am still alive.