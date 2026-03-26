This is only the beginning. One cannot help noticing that the Muslim source considers the differences of the same importance as the ones between vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

The modern forces don’t need armies to develop dominance over a region. Invasions happen financially and culturally.

The Chinese care for trading and don’t mix with “the Western devils,” so they haven’t caused a threat in the US, although after the Trump administration “invited” 600,000 students from China, that principle can quickly become obsolete. Still, going to a Chinese restaurant doesn’t mean you eat “Chinese”; in fact, people from China insist it’s all-American food in the US, with all the MSG and the occasional rat meat sold as chicken.

The Jewish trend has been to control the money, and the Islamic method of “breeding them out” is at play in the West.

Kosher and Halal happen to be quite similar in terms of the method of butchering and the actual foods, although Kosher is a lot more limited, considering the 613 commandments involved.

Japan demonstrates that culinary colonization doesn’t have to work. Both Kosher and Halal are regulated to the point of making them nearly invisible.

Kosher

Access to kosher food in Japan is limited but achievable through specific resources, primarily centered around Chabad Lubavitch centers and specialized delivery services. Chana’s Place (now operating as Kosher Delica for catering) and the new David’s Deli in Tokyo serve as the only sit-down kosher dining options, with David’s Deli recently replacing Chana’s Place as the primary restaurant while Chana’s continues to offer catering.

For groceries and self-catering, imported kosher items are available at select international supermarkets in Tokyo, such as National Azabu Supermarket and Nissin World Delicatessen, which stock kosher wine, bread, tortillas, tuna, and frozen bagels. Kosher Delica provides a rabbinically supervised meal delivery service to hotels, offices, and private homes anywhere in Japan, though orders must be placed at least one day in advance for Tokyo and three days in advance for other cities.

Key considerations for maintaining a kosher diet in Japan include:

Fresh Produce : High-quality fruits, vegetables, and certified kosher fish (like salmon) are widely available and safe to eat.

Ingredient Scrutiny : Common items like bread, snacks, and noodles often contain non-kosher additives or are processed on shared equipment; translation apps are recommended for reading labels.

Dairy : Cholov Israel (milk supervised by Jewish authorities) is not available in Japan.

Community Support: Six Chabad houses exist across Japan (Tokyo, Kyoto, Kobe, Takayama), offering Shabbat meals, kosher food pickups, and guidance.

Halal

It looks like Islam is finally understood by American for the threat it is. This Islamist symbol, obviously expressing domination over the city of Tampa below was finally destroyed:

The British rag, The Daily Mirror, claims, Outrage as giant Islamic crescent moon erected atop Arizona mountain to commemorate Ramadan is DESTROYED, but the comments say otherwise. A Muslim in Britain even declared that Muslims don’t occupy the streets in their own countries, but dominance must be expressed in the West:

Halal is an Arabic term meaning “permissible” or “lawful” according to Islamic law (Sharia). While commonly associated with food, halal extends to all aspects of life, including finance, cosmetics, and daily conduct. In dietary terms, halal, just like Kosher for Jews, defines what Muslims are allowed to eat and how food must be prepared, processed, and handled.

The opposite of halal is haram, meaning “forbidden.” Key haram foods include:

Pork and pork by-products

Alcohol and intoxicants

Blood

Animals not slaughtered according to Islamic guidelines

Carnivorous animals and birds of prey

Halal meat, known as dhabīḥah (or zabihah), must be slaughtered by a Muslim who invokes the name of Allah (”Bismillah, Allahu Akbar”) at the time of slaughter. The animal must be healthy, and its blood must be fully drained. Stunning is permitted only if it does not cause death before slaughter.

Key Halal Food Processing Restrictions & Challenges in Japan strongly resemble Kosher:

No National Regulation: There is no governmental body, law, or unified framework for halal food, which means private certification bodies handle compliance.

Cross-Contamination Risks: Restaurants that serve both halal and non-halal meals often share kitchen equipment, which can lead to cross-contamination. Strict halal requires dedicated, non-shared equipment.

Alcohol and Pork Products: Many traditional Japanese foods (e.g., sauces, soups) contain mirin (alcohol), soy sauce with alcohol, or pork-derived gelatin, making them haram.

Slaughterhouse Procedures: For meat to be considered halal, animals must be slaughtered by a Muslim following Islamic laws, which is not standard in most Japanese slaughterhouses.

Halal food is easier to obtain in large cities than elsewhere.

Japan is still a traditional culture that prefers to remain ethnically unadulterated. It doesn’t take “refugees” by the truckloads as the West has been doing. Foreigner, the gaijin (which is not exactly a term of endearment, denoting an outsider, who is inferior by definition), amount to about three percent of the population.