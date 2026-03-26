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Marina
7h

I wish you have provided lots of details on how animals are slaughtered for both islam and jewish nothwithstanding how horrible they are because that is a big chunk that many people are unaware of. When people do find out they are horrified at the process and wonder why in the West these have been allowed to go on that completely go against established norms.

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