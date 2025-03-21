Taking pride in gun ownership is fine, but is it fine to trust guns for protection against a usurping grabberment?

Who said guns matter? Since WW2, air support decided the outcomes of battles.

Responsibly owning guns works for specific purposes (hunting, target shooting, plinking, and self-defense). Fighting drones, Directed Energy Weapons, and remotely-controlled armored vehicles/minitanks is not among them. Did I mention chemical and biological weapons and artillery? Countermeasures might be occasionally possible, but I am not going to post any of those, because those who know them already know, and those who don’t, wouldn’t be able to do them, anyway. Still, the discussion is open, as it was about a getaway plan:

The delusions can go as far as “punishing” the culprits, whose identity is either unclear or their location is unknown or protected like a stronghold. What do you think?

Even the Rittenhouse story suggests a psyop:

I am protesting those memes and posts that deceive nearly-completely-defenseless people by encouraging them that there are many of them and they are “armed.” Not a whole lot of people are craving for a glorious death. Occasionally, being armed might the only a dignified way to check out, but even that might or might not work (stun grenades and tear gas can serve as good eye- and door openers...).