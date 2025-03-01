As you know, I am not buying into Sabrina beyond the point that I haven’t covered in numerous articles before (and I am about to correct some of my previous observations, too, but only after I’m more or less certain, which can take a few more weeks), but that shouldn’t hold anyone back from open discussion. I will stay away for a couple of days, but make sure the conversation stays respectful and to the point.
So, please, use the comment section to discuss how far you agree with Sabrina, if al all.
Enjoy!
But there must be a reason why you chose her and not not the thousands of other grifters on the internet. Clearly I find her one of the most credible ONLY because she offers all the research links and white papers /docs to every claim she makes and when she can not, she will say so. She also supplies all the the links in her videos. So yes, I respect her research immensely and have spent numerous hours on the IEE website and Nano.gov and listen to the people who are in the forefront of genomics and genetics and all the rest. There is nothing outlandish in her claims nor transparent. Ill post a few links here and let it go at that. You have have every right to put whatever you want out there, but if you knocking someone it should not be nebulous and expect a challenge from people who have actually spent time with the research. Yes I agree what you say about most... but Sabrina is one of the few who actually has integrity with her availability of research. I don't say that lightly. AI precision healthcare is here and the tech has been around for a long time. Here is a brilliant one with Mr. Giordano.https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=BKy9HT4vktM
https://ianakyildiz.com/ Thank you.
Is there anywhere.. and to that matter a purpose on why you are choosing to focus on Sabrina Wallace? I'd really like to know because if you ever sat with her for more than a day or two and really dived into her material, there is nobody that gives you more reference and white papers and backs EVERY SINGLE STATEMENT with RESEARCH ..not opinions. So Im curious why you are spending time with this and for what reason? she doesnt ask for money, she isnt a grifter. So?