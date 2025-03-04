Two days ago, I called for a weekend discussion, and out of other topics, my readers and I selected to discuss Sabrina’s authenticity:

I would like to thank you all for your comments after the article; they allowed me to broaden my perspective as well. I apologized for not using the “Like” button in spite of the excellent comments, because I didn’t want to influence anyone’s comments. I am disclosing my current views in this article.

For quite some time, I had to withhold on the topic, because when something surprisingly popular comes up, I always take my time for judging the source.

Here are my thoughts:

Sabrina stepped out of nowhere, and claimed victimhood. If I were one of the monsters and targeted anyone, that person would leave my conditioning as a babbling moron or someone ready to do my bidding. So, there are two feasible options out of three: Sabrina is either not a victim or she is an agent (knowingly or not), but certainly not a moron. Even RFK’s “killer” who fired eight shots from a six-shooter from the front, while Kennedy received the deadly shot from behind, cannot remember a thing, so such conditioning was irreversible already int the 1960s. Other than that, everybody is “targeted.” Blue Sky Maiden thought something similar: “You are just about to wake up to the fact that ‘mentally damaged, crippled & diseased people’ are used as controlled opposition agents- knowingly or with subterfuge. Sabrina reeks of playing the victim & attention seeking psychopath (I am trying very hard to be polite as possible).”

She has been promoted by obvious agents, at least, in my opinion. As this is only an opinion, I prefer not to mention names.

If I controlled what goes out in public, I would discredit her well before she would gain much popularity. At this point, I’m wondering how many bots are “following” and “recommending” her. That alone suggests that she was let loose, and her public presence and popularity is not an accident.

She is talking like a machine, monotonously, but extremely fast, as if by rote. Not convincing as an act or as a sign of being “damaged” or, as some might phrase it, “she is too smart for her own good.”

I hardly ever watch videos, because even I am not exempt from the subliminal effects. Her presentations are on videos.

She talks only about electricity and radiation, while the overall picture encompasses a lot more sources of tracking and damaging/killing people, which inevitably turns her into a compartmentalizer, that is, the most sophisticated kind of sidetracker. She resembles those who put down all evil to “vaccinations,” while those are only a tiny fracture of the whole image and are becoming obsolete, anyway.

She is making sense to me, when talking about electricity and radiation, but she is not saying anything that I haven’t said before in some of my nearly 1,100 articles.

She seems to be hiding behind arcane and “professional” terminologies, which might make her admirers admire her even more, but I opt for simple language that anyone interested can easily decipher. Showing people how “stupid” they are is a common manipulative method. As Bitfarmer put it, “I discovered Sabrina a few years ago, rarely listen to her now. Having a technical background myself, her presentations and use of techno jargon seemed to me designed to lend excess credibility by confusion of the audience through sophisticated terminology. She presents well documented research and accurate source material and serves notice/reminder we are electrical beings and are being manipulated at this level. She also presents as a mess, a literal mess in appearance and organization, which seems possibly authentic yet makes it difficult to share her work with an appearance of credibility. Overall, I doubt her backstory yet accept the physical and bioelectrical digital healthcare manipulation is present and planned, and suspect she is providing yet another rung of consent disclosure as, and I could have missed it, I have not seen her present any solutions or hard evidence of actual use cases.”

After making a lot of valid claims, she goes overboard, which is typical bait-and-switch (you believed her until now, your semi-intellectual impetus can draw you in and believe the rest without applying any critical thinking). That’s a typical method agents use.

As for “verifying” images, Proton Magic (PM) notes, and I fully agree, when it comes to popularized microscopic images that “She is not ‘verifying’ as we don’t have independent confirmation of the composition or functionality of those images. Doesn’t matter if there is a bunch of them studying it. Look at my recent post, ‘Elemental Dear Watson’, I did independent study of lido, LM, SEM, Spect, found nothing so far. This is a propaganda war you need to think out of the box.”

PM also suggests in the comments that she may have been conditioned or is acting to discredit what is factual out of her presentation by acting erratically (there are other commenters who also believe she is acting knowingly or by conditioning, which I also find most likely). That’s a twist further than I have ventured, but something to consider.

About the following video (an “interview” with “Juxtaposition” at https://substack.com/@juxtaposition1/p-155503680): PM notes, “She is rational. I think this supports my idea she acts quirky on purpose. The problem is the guy and her know much more about mil and tech things than most people. They give lots of info the avg person can’t fit into how it fits to the big picture. I think they are both assets giving out more than people can follow and more than any normie will ever agree.” After that, he adds, “They also laugh too much, maybe a duper’s delight. IDK.” PM concludes, “And PS, these 2 went around and around and said A LOT of words in the 50min. They didn’t say much though besides Wifi etc can read and communicate with your bio sensors and your phones, but nothing new, nor did they anything about what to do about it besides hinting to not have or use a phone. Oh, they did teach me 2 things, 1. They are likely working for an Agency, and, 2. They are wasting our time and bandwidth.” I concur: listening to her is a waste of my time, and I must admit that she bothers the heck out of me to the extent that only a few other sources can accomplish (e.g. Karen Kingston, who was “kidnapped in Mexico”).