The website that published this image cannot be reached (https://tisfightback.com/what-is-a-targeted-individual); clicking on it results in the following message:

The following video has been on YouTube for four years:

It contains the same warning as my several posts about targeting persons. At the same time, it starts with the following screen, warning its audience that it is protected by “the law,” which contradicts with its topic itself:

Of course, this is where I stopped watching.

Did YouTube leave it on, because it contains misleading information or because people would consider the source a nutcase, anyway?

Maybe, people are just not interested. My summary of the process, although it contains the problem of modified protein which, to my best knowledge, is not mentioned anywhere else, has received relatively modest attention on Substack:

There are a lot more “Like”s after the one in which I warned my readers about poisoned bouquets before Valentine’s Day:

Why is it that I am not targeted any more than anyone else? The only feasible answer is that I am, along with everyone else, targeted more than enough.

Everybody is targeted

The term “targeted individuals” strikes me at first as nonsense, because everyone is targeted. If the system really wants to kill someone, that person is not going to live to tell the story. When I openly voiced this opinion, somebody suggested that some targeted people might be kept alive, because they are subjects to experiments for which those individuals are indispensable. True dat. Also, they can be shown as paragons for the Freedom of Speech, because for the average person, they are just about as credible or convincing as reports about UFO sightings.

As a matter of fact, I have a photo of a “UFO”; my wife took it at night from the inside of the car, when some light source was reflected on the windshield. The spot of light looks like an object in the sky, and the moving of the car added realistic-looking animation to the extent that my wife and I burst into laughter:

Of course, an “alien attack” can be faked in order to “unite humanity against a common enemy,” but that’s another story I have written more than enough about, when I discussed predictable strategies during the globalist takeover:

There have been myriads of vehicles for predictive programming since H. G. Wells’s (an eugenicist himself) “War of the Worlds” radio drama caused panic with an “alien attack” in 1938. These days, you can entertain yourself with stories about lizard-people, alien descendants, whose blood is immune to the toxins, microscopic aliens living in people’s blood and reprogramming their hosts, alien headquarters hidden on the South Pole, and I’m not sure what else. Those, who enjoy to be spooked and crave for cognitive security might even believe in some of those, dished out for mass consumption by agents and esoteric minds.

Know your enemy?

Previously, I wrote about “think like the enemy before you fight” several times, and much of my conjecturing comes from my familiarity with technologies, the globalist plan, and from considering what I would do, if I were one of the monsters. In the following piece, for one, I focused on the ways the enemy keeps revealing itself, either unknowingly or on purpose, in order to taunt its victims:

Recently, I have been encountering the need for expanding on the subject, and yesterday, a fellow author, Patti (https://pattikaywooldridgernbsn.substack.com/), pointed out a few white/gray spots that must be filled, detailed, or further investigated:

Her original message addressed the problem of finding out more about the options to do something lasting about the nanoparticle-poisoning that makes it possible to target every single person (and living organism) on the Planet a potential target. Of course, so much about “targeted individuals”: sooner or later, everybody is targeted.

While Patti’s conversation with me might be useful to read for everyone, this is the part that inspired me to write the current article:

Patti: The FDA and CDC started getting a lot if kickback for trying to stop docs from using it as it clearly saved lives of patients. This I know. That's part of the reason it was released suddenly. The lawsuits were also pilings up as well from docs across the nation. The public was waking up and petitioning for using it. IVM has been used for a long time in this country. Isn't it funny that it and Fenbendazole can cure cancer? And isn't it funny that turbo cancers exploded with the shots. So if you were an evil man like Fauci wouldn't you want to stop any drug that would defeat you're agenda?

And here is what I think for the time being:

The story of the FDA and the CDC sounds promising, although the globalist ivermectin-strategy employed indicates that sometimes harmful remedies are promoted by feigning opposition (the pills sold as ivermectin don’t seem to have been analyzed for contents, are manufactured by globalist pharmaceuticals or their subsidiaries, and it’s unclear how the chemical compound can interact with anotyher chemical that probably nobody has noticed, but harms or kills the person in the long run, if used with the altered ivermectin:

Popular heroes are created in the same way, and their faithful flock doesn’t notice the gaslighting and misleading information involved:

In this case, however, it’s more likely that the method actually works in some cases, although I would be fully convinced only if I could see a detailed description of the process.

Lawsuits are also diversions; the globalists own the courts:

“The public” is a somnambulist moron; it will never “wake up,” and if it did, it is lacking the power to change anything.

The “covid” injections seem to have contained a mix of a few dozen harmful substances, selected by computer (so only the computer “knew” what was in them, while various chunks of data were kept separately, rendering them meaningless on their own, and ensuring plausible deniability for the manufacturer, who can always claim “contamination” or “human error” instead of admitting to the intent to harm that would rescind its legal immunity) from a few hundred options, so it’s impossible to figure out who dies of what toxin/pathogen/radiation exactly, but the number of victims is certainly growing.

Even if there is a chemical (or more) that can be helpful under certain circumstances, there are truckloads of other toxic or harmful agents and methods to “retire” people and, obviously, they are in use or ready to deploy. The most spectacular one, perhaps, is the “Kill Switch”:

Losing the game doesn’t have to end in defeat

To make a long story short, I have been played and defeated by a superior intelligence. No matter what I do, I’ll most likely end up hurting myself. For instance, I cannot tell if ivermectin in its current form is good or bad for me in the long run, but one thing is certain: whatever it’s good against is only a tiny segment in the global attack on humanity. The globalist plan has been thought out thoroughly; there are probably no loose ends, except for the mild possibility of disabling the central AI or capturing it and forcing it to reverse the changes it has made (https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/there-is-a-cure-for-all-but-its-not). Stopping the nanoparticle-poisoning would work, too, but that doesn’t seem to be possible for a few hundred years, unless a proprietory method exists that the perps are already using.

Not all doctors have abandoned the people, but even the ones who haven’t are poking around in the dark, leading to an inevitable conclusion:

