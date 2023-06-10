This Is Again Something You Won't Read Anywhere Else before I Publish It
The globalists are creating another show for the credulous
I bet, “popular” sites are going to cash in on my article without mentioning me, but that might be one of the reasons why I’m still allowed to operate. Also, I’m used to that sort of thing, and I don’t mind if something sensible occasionally makes it to the surface.
The entertainment for the masses occupies their attention, while they are being slaughtered
You must have learned about Budweiser’s “mistake” after a TV commercial “celebrated” a male’s 60th day of “womanhood,” trying to sell Bud Light:
Do you still think it was unintentional and not a red herring?
People started “boycotting” one of the global investor’s enterprise and started giving their money to another1.
Here is the switch from Bud to Miller Lite:
It makes it even more believable that Bud is now willing to “buy back” the unsellable beer (well, calling it a beer is an insult to beers, but that sort of applies to all Anheuser-Busch “beers” that started having this mildly sweet flavor or some aroma meant to veil the stench of the brews):
All these “protesters” are just about as lethal as a nightcap after dinner… They swallowed the kabuki theater hook, line, and sinker.
Target joined the “woke” ones and made sure it deterred lots of customers with its “extended crotch” swimming suit:
As a result, Target shares went down:
Nascar has become one of the players in the theater:
Nascar Gets DESTROYED By Racing Fans For Posting PRIDE MONTH Celebration on Social Media!
The following comment seems typical":
" @bocconom
“They are probably thinking that the fans will eventually cool down and keep watching and keep spending. This needs a Bud Light response. Don't give them your attendance and certainly don’t give them a penny of your cash. Walk away.”
Those who are running the show are getting a kick out of the protests
In the meanwhile, Blackrock2, Vanguard, and State Street admitted that they are enforcing “woke” policies to companies they basically own/control and the companies have to comply, if they want to be paid (short video):
Conclusion
Lots of people still think that stuff run with their taxpayer’s money can be stopped by “not feeding the beast.” Haven’t they ever noticed that some businesses, especially the ones that are devouring the country, are “too big to fail”? People are constantly bailing out their own murderers.
& today I got an email encouraging me to use Amazon new drug prescription plans
& Whole Foods gave me jibberish to my questions about the Apeel coating on organic produce.
So many people have retirement funds invested with black rock companies and have no idea.
I started brewing cider and wine about 2 years ago. 102 batches achieved! Only a few exploded!. Cuz lots of fruit (esp apples) here that goes ungathered, usually unwanted for the mess they can leave. It has been very gratifying, wine is easier than beer. But I am a beer lover too, so now I go down the beer road, but malting my own grain.
Best brew book to start for me was Stephen Buhners Sacred and Herbal Healing Beers (for brewing with what herbs might be growing in your area)....also good is Brew Beer Like a Yeti by Zimmerman, along with all the other old beer brewing bibles from the 1980's onward by Papazan and others, so many. Here is the book that got me started with wine, (simpler) -its from the 1970s...https://www.amazon.com/How-Make-Wine-Your-Kitchen/dp/B00416OYY2