No, that’s not me; it is this stack. Still growing teeth?

Three years ago, on May 6, 2022, I decided to publish a few articles on Substack. At first, I thought it was going to be a farce, because I couldn’t imagine that I would be allowed to publish my thoughts openly, which is what my pen name also suggests. To my surprise, it was clear for me within a week that I was allowed to speak my mind, and I was filling a gap with contents and materials that would have been otherwise ignored or or left unnoticed.

This site would have been a lot less prolific and versatile without my wife’s contribution to whom I remain grateful as eternally as such a thing is possible.

Thanks to my readers, my stack is turning three years old today. Without them, this site would not exist. Their contributions range from excellent and outstanding comments to subscriptions and gifts; both are most welcome.

The numbers

Approximately 40 thousand visitors a month (this fluctuates anywhere between 30 and 65 thousand, depending on the month).

Most viewing takes place on the first two days after a new publication, and the total ranges from the low 2,000s to the low 6,000s altogether. On the first day, the total number of visitors is about 1,500; sometimes a bit less, and rarely over 2,000.

3,315 subscribers (up from 2,440 a year ago; a 36% increase), 36 paid subscribers, generating approximately $13.5 a day (up from $10 a year ago), plus an average of about $15 a month through Ko-Fi, Buymeacoffee, and PayPal combined (a couple of supporters manage their monthly subscription through one of those services, where they can use an amount they prefer). When followers are added (it turns out those who “subscribe” through the app, are only followers), a year ago, the total number was 2,737, and is 4,722 now.

By State

Subscribers from the US come mainly from (Substack lists only the first five, amounting to 40 percent of all subscribers):

California: 13%

Florida: 9%

Texas: 7%

New York: 7%

Washington: 4%

Another 87 countries complete the list.

My readers also read (“Publication Overlap”):

The Forgotten Side of Medicine — 41%

Agent131711’s Substack — 38%

Due Diligence and Art — 37%

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD — 36%

Steve Kirsch's newsletter — 35%

Exposing The Darkness — 35%

(The figures are from Mar 24, 2025, which is what Substack makes available for me.)

While grateful for given the opportunity to assist with information, entertainment, and motivation, I often wonder why I am still around:

Recently, I noticed signs that I may be shadow banned to a certain extent:

Notably, I had to ban more bots/visitors for trolling in the last two weeks than in the previous three years combined. Everyone is welcome to their opinions, but comments must pertain to the subject, be specific in their objections, and remain respectful to others.

How can you recognize trolls and AI?