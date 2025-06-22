My last post about love was

That, however, doesn’t conclude my current stance.

Can you set up a line among those who love you, starting with the one who you think loves you the most, and going down the line?

It turns out, I can’t.

While I have been loved by a number of people, and in retrospect, even saved by more than I was able to realize at the time, there is no list of winners. Everyone on the list is a winner.

Everyone was doing what they were able to do, which is the ultimate support you can ever get. Also, realizing that I have always done the same, although never competing with anyone else, matches the schedule.

Why am I not including religion? Religion is private matter and it works based on personal experience, as in my case:

Ultimately, it’s always up to the person, which doesn’t guarantee an easy death, but it might be honorable:

This message is only for those who are striving to preserve, maintain, or regain their personal integrity.

Winning is not out of the question, but it must involve a lot of preparation and personal adjustments: