In history, not a single slave or peasant revolt has ever succeeded. The “revolutions” that did, only transferred rulership to another ruling class. Under the circumstances, that might not be all that terrible.

Note: The following is not an invitation for violence, but for making preparations for realistic choices. Toying with ideas otherwise causes no more harm than playing a computerized simulation.

There are people who still believe that “honest” politicians can still save the country. Such voters don’t seem to have been paying attention to elections. When was the last time a politician successfully protected his/her electorate? DOGE raised hopes that “cleaning the swamp” would be possible, while it’s only centralizing power and preparing it to be “AI-compatible,” that is, rational. That’s what Trump said in 2016 before surrounding himself with swamp creatures and he is still proud of “saving millions of lives” with his Operation Warp Speed that made the convid injections available at warp speed. Dunno about others, but four of my five injected neighbors died within a year after receiving the injections, and the fifth moved away a couple of years ago, dying of cancer.

To illustrate the problem of cleaning the swamp from the bottom, here is an old joke which you probably haven’t heard:

A cleaning lady for a big company is mopping the stairs starting from the bottom. A CEO comes by and says,

“Are you out of your mind? Stairs must be cleaned from top to bottom.”

The little janitor replies,

“I’m just doing what the board is doing: cleaning from the bottom.”

I first posted about grassroots three years ago. Most people (“citizens”???) don’t even know what those are:

Later on, I joined those who were dropping a line for a bit more realistic hope:

At one point, I also encouraged my readers not to start a conflict, unless they at least have a slight chance to win.

Many people wonder if a popular uprising would fix the problem. The enemy must be understood before facing it:

It has the largest bot/troll/agent crowd ever assembled, many posing as opposition or just disseminating overwhelming amounts of details that can only create confusion. 2nd-Amendment supporters like me must realize that drones, minitanks, Directed Energy Weapons, plain microwave radiation killing/maiming over the electric grid, toxins from the sky, from food, and from water, cannot be countered with pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shotguns. Okay, not for long with flamethrowers or stun grenades, either. The enemy can create food/energy/water shortages and blame them on hackers, solar flares, or even on aliens who, of course, exist only in the playbook, but that doesn’t change the fact that once such shortages start, the metropolitan population would default to looting first and later, they would kill their neighbors for a can of soup, especially when their children are dehydrated or starving. Centralized opposition will be inevitably infiltrated and stopped before it could start anything. Even in close groups, there is often a traitor. Foreign mercenaries in UN and private armies as well as LE and traitors from the armed forces will be deployed against the people whose weaponry will be outclassed by light-years. As the system is rotten to the core, chances are only a full restart might work. However, that must happen before everyone is eliminated or turned into cyborg slaves.

So, is there a blueprint for winning a battle that cannot be reasonably won?

Nothing can be started before people who want to survive have the supplies to do it. As centralized help cannot be organized, everyone must do what they can on this department. The people cannot do much without access to energy and communication, and grabbing those is the prerequisite for a movement that would like to have the slightest chance to win. Speed is essential, but the monsters have satellite communication and backup energy supplies, so they can easily sacrifice compromised targets, which brings in the necessity of satellite and drone control as well. While foreign mercenaries won’t understand English, there must be people who can access them in their own tongue. Some cultural groups have been enslaved for millennia, and they won’t be particularly receptive to arguments even in their own language (in China, there are about 300 languages, so good luck, unless you can write in Chinese). As all cultures are convinced of their superiority, why should they listen to someone from a group they are about to subjugate? US troops received the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections, so chances are they will respond to commands issued through 5G or comparable technologies. If that is the case, you will face zombie armies. Not good. Don’t look for the main culprits; they haven’t lived in this country for decades. However, they might be possible to deprive of their sources (mostly satellite access to control their forces), but only to a certain extent, because their system is not centralized, with the exception of their central AI (which must also have many backups, too). In case anyone survives, it will go down to feudal anarchy. People are not nice, when they run short of supplies. Artisans who can operate in the Stone Age will be enslaved, unless they live in a community that can fend for itself (which means sitting on renewable resources, and I don’t mean wind and solar generators). In those days, a single piece of ammo might be worth more than a hundred tons of gold. However, such communities cannot stay stable without a plan to replenish resources (forget hunting and fishing; those will be depleted after a few weeks or months) AND have an underlying ideology that connects its members. (Well, even under those circumstances, I’d prefer to die than submit to Islam, but that’s my choice.)

In history, the only way positive changes won out happened only when the rulers realized that the changes were good for THEM. Can a technocrat who despises common folks be convinced it might not be the best idea to deprive people of their humanity, because eventually, the process will claim their own lives, too?

Now, if you know anyone who has access to such paths and methods, they are your closest potential allies. Convincing some of them might be difficult, but one question a day might do the trick. Keeping in touch might remain the most powerful weapon, anyway:

The evergreen conundrum still won’t go away: Why should the human race survive?