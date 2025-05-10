Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
14h

I used to believe the fable that the 2nd Amendment protected our freedom from a malevolent government. Making bad leaders afraid of a well-armed populace.

Maybe 250 years ago. Not with the technology they have today.

The most important reason to protect gun rights is to protect us from other desperate people, our neighbors, roving marauders who would take our sustenance from us so they could survive in a dystopian scenario we could see arise.

No, our guns don't protect us from a malevolent government, they protect us from others driven to desperation by malevolent government.

In this understanding is an awareness that those in power know their numbers are small. And rely on sticks and carrots to secure their hold on power.

Prison systems offer a demonstration. There are too few guards to control a prison population on their own. Even in very secure closed systems the few in power need more than their hired muscle to maintain control. So they use carrots and sticks to establish a tier, a caste of prisoners to maintain order and control. Identifying "alphas" in each population demographic to enforce order in their lane. Offered more privileges, greater freedoms than other inmates. An inmate boss and their inmate lieutenants keep their demo from becoming problems for the warden and guards. Blacks. Hispanics. Asians. Whites. Keep their own kind under control. Sticks against those who could become a threat are approved.

Taking this prison paradigm into society at large, we saw nearly all enforcement of pandemic mandates came from fellow citizens, family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, businesses we used. Not police - only when we had confrontations with our own fellow "prisoners" who were enlisted as prison bosses and lieutenants did police flex their muscle the rulers hired them for.

In my thinking this awareness of social order is instructive for how we proceed in a world headed towards dystopian tyranny. It won't be under the thumb of those in uniforms and badges or tanks. It will be our pleasant neighbor or retail clerk who act as prison bosses and lieutenants. The 18yo restaurant hostess who demands the 68yo MD "mask up, above the nose" for the walk to the table before they can take it off.

What happens when nobody wants to be the prison bosses and lieutenants because the perks aren't worth it anymore?

The inner city has experience with dystopian tyranny we can learn from. The "Snitches Get Stitches" meme comes to mind.

While 2A doesn't protect us from the vast power of government, it does offer protection from other "prisoners" who would take our material sustenance. And those who would subjugate us for perks and privileges given by the warden. Changing the equation so they recalculate the risk of collaboration isn't worth it. Is why they say a well-armed society is a polite society. And free. There's not enough wardens and prison guards to control a population without inmate bosses and lieutenants to do their dirty work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Suzi Smith's avatar
Suzi Smith
19h

It took the Cabal decades and decades to implement their plan for the takeover of Western civilization. They took control of the people (without them being even knowing they’re being controlled) using media of all types. They implemented Rockefeller medicine. Took over our entire education system with their revisionist history. And depending on the decade, implemented plots and plans in an attempt to achieve the destruction of the family unit. And much more, of course. Undoing, all of this is going to take a very long time. In my opinion, the only way for this to happen is to take advantage of the free speech our constitution gives us by continuing to make “alternative media” the new media. People need to understand that there really are NO good politicians. They’re all compromised either by sex or money. I live here. I’ve seen it done and I know how they do it.

I always enjoy your work. You’re so bright and I feel your heart in your writing. I do think we need a very long term strategy. People in their “bubbles of bias” are not particularly interested in having them popped. And when they are, there’s often chaos. I’m willing to participate in anything that can achieve the freedom of our mind, body and souls. After all, we are the fighting existential war against evil. Thank you for all that you do. Reach out if you ever want to talk, or want an ally in DC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture