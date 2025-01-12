In my last post, the image coming up on my front page seems to encourage violence, but if you managed to read the article, you know, I am the last one who would do it in most cases:

Yet, you must also stand on your feet:

So, people are goaded into an armed conflict without realizing the discrepancies between the opposing fractions. As in the (un)Civil War, which was already about federal taxation and NOT about slavery, when the banker-supported “North” united against the South, the forcefully-recruited (mostly Irish) immigrants had two shots from their cartridges against each shot from the southerners muzzle-loaders… I implore you not to be stupid, but of course, the line MUST be drawn somewhere:

Of course, the MIC is only a globalist extension.

Being prepared might work against looters:

Otherwise, most people, including me, have only limited options:

Even The Freedom of Speech has gone down the drain a long time ago:

Delaying whatever is coming up can still win the day and, possibly, even the war:

So, what gives?