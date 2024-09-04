The secret lies in taking the initiative.

There isn’t much new about this topic, but recent posts by other authors reminded me that I cannot say enough times what I have already said, because nobody is going to look for old articles in my Archive.

A comment of mine from August 11, 2024, reminded me of the task:

Virology, Vaccinology, and Epidemolgy happen to be frauds of the Rockefellerian “Madicine” (sic!).

For that matter, that must be the reason why there has NEVER been a proper “vaccine” trial, no virus has ever been isolated to the point that it looks like viruses are actually exosomes, as I observed it already more than two years ago (but limited hangouts abound and are now settling for just about the same [as I have] or [turn to] another red herring):

The problem, anyway, is that “authorities” can capture people based on fraudulent premises:

Not that it matters if the premises are fraudulent. What matters is that ALL governments have been treating their citizens as state assets, and worse, people have been trained to accept it (“in their own protection, of course”):

The psychological terrorism of “saving lives” worked on most people:

Still, what can one say to those who rabidly defend “vaccines”?

After all this is the only manifestation of another invented condition, rabies:

Most people only react to events, and they react according to their conditioning. It’s difficult to engage them to the extent that they accept and consider new questions. The answers must be left to THEM, because they don’t believe anyone else:

In my experience, they cannot be told more than one sentence a day.

Here are my current favorites:

Not a single case exists to demonstrate someone died of an illness for which they were no “inoculated.” Conversely, plenty of people have been proven to be maimed or killed by “vaccines.” Christine Massey took the time to submit FOIA requests to (as far as I can recall) 82 governments, and none of the officials was able to produce any evidence that the convid “virus” exists. If “vaccines” are “safe end effective,” why is it that manufacturers carry no liability? If “herd immunity” existed, the ones who are protected by a “vaccines” wouldn’t have to fear the illness. PCR and Antigen tests cannot test for anything specific, because no viral pathogen has ever been isolated. How can one prevent or treat a condition that has no specific characteristics, except symptoms that can be triggered by thousands of causes?

I also like to point out that those who were supposed to “save lives,” were actually mass murderers:

Or, preferably, ponder over the mystery of the reasons why common people become killers, while nobody, including themselves, seemed to take notice: