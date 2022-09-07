Here is a conspiracy theorist!

Never realized I might even pass for an armchair philosopher or even an armchair politician! Most of my life, I despised philosophy as intellectual garbage and a façade to make one feel better at the bottom of the pit. In order to keep my discourse civil, I’d better keep my opinion about politicians.

Whenever I look around, I can see and hear people, who keep hoping and even imagining that one day everything will get better!

How far can such a hope come true?

Civilizations always default to the same operational structure that includes an omnipresent power structure in which only the names of the social layers change:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/apocalypse-now

***

In the US, after 30 months of open oppression, people hope to start over and “get back to normal.” But has it ever been normal, and if it has, what did that mean?

Gary D. Barnett comes up with essential factors to consider:

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/09/gary-d-barnett/american-subjects-think-they-want-to-know-the-truth-but-can-they-handle-the-truth/

While Barnett is usually quite right, this time, he forgets to ask the question: “Aren’t things like they are, because this is the way humans function, when forced to live in a civilization?”

The hijacking of the US didn’t start yesterday:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt

***

If I were a political philosopher in the tradition of Plato’s Republic, I might write things like the following.

***

Disclaimer: Please, notice that the ideas below are a few fruits of fleeting fantasies. I am fully aware that nothing like this has ever happened and probably never will. Still, the very consideration of a fair social-cultural setup can be intriguing, even if it boggles the mind. At the same time, you might want to refrain from taking my ideas seriously; rather, use them as a jump-start for further thinking! Of course, if you have new ideas, please, contribute in the Comment section!

***

It is the system itself that is rotten; replacing people in power would not change a thing, because it would turn people into the very monsters they replace.

The whole system must be changed.

The prerequisite for ANY changes is the cancellation of all current fiat currencies and replacing the money handled by private globalist central banks with local state-issued currencies. Once money is free for the criminal global bankers, their choke-hold would cease and most major forms of corruption will lose their bases.

No more privately-owned central banks! Such a feat can only be accomplished by replacing the sold-out or simply intimidated politicians, who have been so faithfully serving The Beast. Replacing the politicians must be accompanied by the re-organization of the whole system:

1. Creation of grassroots

The whole political system must be revamped into a bottom-up system, where power is wielded locally, with the exception of national defense (as it was written down in the Articles of Confederation) and foreign policy.

2. Decentralizing power

a. All alphabet-soup agencies and the IRS must go. Americans don’t need protection against themselves and don’t want to finance unharnessed federal spending.

b. Property taxes for family residences must be terminated and replaced with a local Sales Tax.

c. Land ownership must be limited to a maximum of, say 100 acres, with no foreign ownership allowed.

d. The penal system must be completely reformed. No more “federal laws,” so no more federal penitentiaries. Punishments must match the crime, when possible, and taxpayer expenses must be kept at minimum. Corporate and government slavery must leave the system, but self-maintaining colonies, where human dignity is still respected, must be pursued.

e. Cartels and monopolies must be dissolved and held criminally responsible for past transgressions against the owners of the State: the People.

3. Re-organizing the financial system

a. Most activities on the Stock Market must be outlawed (the most prominent one is the option to bet on outcomes that those with financial or political power can manipulate).

b. Usury (lending over a reasonable interest rate) must be criminalized.

c. Banks must return to separating investment and commercial banking. They must have enough cash reserves to make the FDIC “insurance” moot (it would pay 50 cents after $100, if all banks failed). Banks must treat their depositors’ money as secured loans (as opposed to these days, when people’s money in the bank are legally unsecured loans by the depositors to the bank), and besides the bank’s responsibility to secure the depositors’ money, the bank’s owners must be personally and criminally responsible for the deposits. The size of a bank’s clientele must be limited by the number of existing clients as well as the bank’s holdings and its all forms of assets in order to prevent the formation of huge conglomerates that can take over countries and economies. The same financial limitations must be applied to commercial and investment banking.

d. The intertwining criminal networks of international corporations, banks, and payment systems must be broken up into units that have limited financial resources that cannot be used for buying up whole countries or economies.

e. Most importantly, the right to issue the USD must belong to the people!

f. Current and former representatives of the private Federal Reserve must be held responsible for their crimes, if found guilty, along with their political accomplices in public borrowing.

g. As federal spending has not been approved by the citizenry, illegitimate loans to the Federal Government must be considered as such and those previously issuing and acquiring the loans must be prosecuted for criminal abuse of the taxpayer’s resources.

h. Local and state sales taxes will be the only form of government revenue. States will contribute to the federal defense budget, but with no standing armies, the amount will be usually limited to maintaining the nuclear-deterrent arsenal, to covering trainings, and replenishing equipment. Parts of the military that serves civilians must be transferred to civilian supervision and ownership.

4. Medicine

a. Medical training must be decentralized with alternative options besides the fraudulent Rockefellerian allopathic version.

b. A free market with alternative treatments must be established.

c. Public clinics and hospitals would be financed locally from local sales taxes. For most, pay-per-visit would be fine, but insurance could be made available for those, who are able and willing to pay for it. Life-saving procedures would be free of charge, except for a reasonable fee for those, who can afford to pay.

d. No mandatory “vaccines” ever!

5. Immigration

a. Illegal immigration and companies hiring foreigners for a fraction of the cost of an American worker (B1 Visas, for that matter) must be stopped.

b. Illegals, who are not self-sufficient (including family members imported by immigrants who don’t support the relatives in full) must be deported.

c. Legal immigration must not involve “vaccine” requirements. Currently, that is the privilege of the illegals.

6. Legislative, Judicial, and Executive power

a. Whenever possible, the jury system must be re-instated.

b. The Law will be determined by jury verdicts.

c. Elected sheriffs must replace the police. State police must be nominated from the pool of current or previously-elected sheriffs.

d. Corruption must be taken out of the police force, the armed forces, and the legal system. De-financing excessive departments, ensuring transparency, and using temporary task forces must be implemented.

e. Instant recall can be initiated for inefficiency and abuse of power at all levels of government at the relevant jurisdiction (no need for waiting 10 years for a case to reach the appropriate court). No politician can claim immunity for criminal charges that pass inspection by a grand jury .

7. Congress, the President, and the states

a. Presidential power must not EVER include executive orders! In fact, the President must be relegated to his real position: the acting government representative for public appearances.

b. No more standing army, wars, military bases, and deployments abroad. Nuclear counterattacks are more than enough deterrents to protect the country from foreign invasion, so not much more military R&D is needed (which must be capped to a reasonable percentage of the national budget).

c. Congress must operate on a need-to-assemble basis. Representatives and Senators must come from acting state representatives, who had previously served at least a full term at local levels.

d. Congress and presidential actions are limited to national defense (no permanent army) and foreign policy. Previous members can become delegates for negotiating with other countries at international organizations (e.g. the UN or the WHO), but the US will never join any of them.

e. Executive power must be relegated to the states.

f. The states must further transfer executive power to local authorities, whose representatives preside over small regions and are frequently re-elected.

g. The states are responsible for interstate roads, the state police, and utilities, all financed from the state sales tax. Such projects can be run by several states, but never privatized.

h. All public spending must be completely transparent. Nothing is “confidential,” with the exception of the names and details of active or previous participants.

i. Corrupt officials must be held responsible for their crimes with their lives, assets, and properties, including assets that their friends and families acquire during their governance.

j. Martial law cannot be declared by federal or presidential decrees. Only Congress can declare war or martial law.

k. The National Guard and FEMA must be abolished and replaced with local militias and civilian defenses.

l. Local militias can be used for relief during catastrophes or countering criminal gangs or enterprises and can join posses called up by local sheriffs, as needed.

8. Education

a. No student loans.

b. No government subsidies.

c. Local public schools are financed from local sales taxes.

d. State universities are financed from state sales taxes.

e. State universities must introduce entrance exams that are locally produced.

f. Corporate and foreign donations or grants are forbidden in public education.

g. Schools can collect tuition on a free market or be locally financed, as needed. Their revenues must be made public in order to ensure transparency.

h. Public schools must not indoctrinate students.

i. Teachers must be re-evaluated by having to take exams in their fields of expertise.

j. Teacher supervision must be constant at schools in order to prevent bullying.

k. The jock culture must be superseded by the promotion of critical thinking and mutual respect for everyone. Being an athlete and able to think don’t have to exclude each other.

l. With free school choice and the option to be home-schooled, truancy would result in dismissal, but attending school is not mandatory.

m. Vocational education must be offered as an alternative for high-schools.

9. Self-government

a. Financing projects must be kept at the lowest possible levels in order to ensure transparency and personal liability.

b. Sales taxes must finance all public projects, unless a group of small- and medium-sized businesses want to finance them.

c. Any expansion of bureaucracy must be prevented. Budgets must remain sustainable, without the threat of any public debts.

10. Media and entertainment

a. Federal, corporate, and state ownership and control of the media must be eliminated. No legal entity or its affiliations can own more than a single national, state, or local forum, even when the three are located in three different states.

b. The triple international distribution system of movies must be taken down under the necessary anti-monopoly jurisdiction. Film studios can promote their products and must not use “agents.”

11. The “economy”

a. Instead of counting each cases when something changes ownership as part of the GDP (based on which, must of the “GDP” is produced on the Stock Market), the country has to become self-sufficient as much as possible, which might include a limited version of mercantilism (which actually exists even these days, but it protects banks, billionaires, and corporations only).

b. Only elements of intrinsic value are allowed in the economy.

***

All these ideas are fragments that include obscure and impossible projects, yet provide only a taste of the gargantuan, and probably Sisyphean task of creating “the perfect society” that is a place, where everybody could feel welcomed and at home.

Machiavelli’s The Prince is recommended reading for everyone who wants to contemplate on the ideal form of government or, just the fairest way of exercising power:

https://holybooks.com/the-prince-by-nicolo-machiavelli-pdf/

Maintaining law and order, while protecting the land from intruders, is a formidable challenge on its own, but keeping subjects content greatly elevates the task. To make matters worse, even the most well-meaning ruler is forced to use power in order to ensure social stability, which usually involves controlling, bribing, or killing any opposition that poses a threat to the land and its people. That requires cruelty, which can be easily mistaken for criminality. The delicate fragility of a balance potentially created looks like a house of cards, no matter what.

Even if all the above conditions (and more) could be met, who would determine their implementation and who would enforce them and how?

Is humanity irreparably broken?

Dunno. Still, never give up on learning! Here is a little video to support that!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLIZ5UBwMG8