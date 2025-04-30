Making your own decisions is also a promising sign.

How can the race survive?

Many people ridicule AI and believe that the DNA cannot be modified at will. Many things can cause DNA changes, and some of them are already known to “scientists” and such changes are usually implemented to cause harm. On the other hand, it is true that the DNA mutates, which makes it difficult to keep track of, but complex AI is able to figure out much, if not most or all of it, while keeping up, expecting, or even introducing future changes. Belittling AI or DNA manipulation means to underestimate the enemy, which is always dangerous:

The organic human’s survival

Much of the planet has been poisoned to the point that human DNA must have also suffered irreversible damages by now. What can the eugenicists do in order to retain at least a tiny spark of hope for the organic human’s survival?

As I am The “Source” :), let me conduct a brief interview with myself! :)

***

Q.: Can egg and sperm banks succeed?

A.: A few long blackouts would put an end to frozen whatever. That would be a suicide pact with those who place their trust in the plan.

Q.: How about moving to extraterrestrial domains?

A.: Even going to the Moon would require such a heavy shielding to cross the Van Allen belt that it would be impossible to transport humans beyond those boundaries with current rocket technology. No can do.

Q.: So, what options are still open?

A.: The only option to preserve at least a tiny fraction of humanity is by leaving them alone on distant places on the Planet that are also left intact. Are these monsters thinking about themselves as the “Übermensch,” the only “race” that “deserves” to survive? If they are willing to consider their own inbred nature, even they might not be crazy enough to condone such a design. However, if they are willing and able to prepare for the realistic scenario that their scheming will ultimately cause their own as well as their cyborg slaves’ demise, whom, if anyone would they allow to survive, why, how, and where?

They are exhibiting patterns of being completely self-absorbed and possessing narcissistic levels of self-esteem without anything to back it up, except for their nearly-unlimited power and assets. After the collapse that they are working on in a steadfast manner, their value will amount to exactly what it is worth in the real world:

NOTHING.

Let me assume the role of one of the monsters for a little while!

So, now that I am one them, here I go:

My servant, Bill Gates (he still doesn’t know he is my servant, but he will be notified in due course) now owns much of the world’s heirloom seeds:

The heirloom seed reserves

That’s a good first step, but I need more!

I must envision and evaluate a few mandatory steps:

I want to preserve my DNA, because I am infinitely superior to the average mortal. As my indispensable and irreplaceable race has been inbreeding for quite a while, I must experiment with DNA rejuvenation in the elderly and, if that doesn’t work, I must refresh my DNA with outsiders’ DNA who, of course, must be carefully selected. Undamaged DNA of my race will be badly needed, so its existence must be secured. (Race-mixing is for the cows and the slaves.) How can I make sure white DNA will remain untainted in a world saturated with gene-altering toxins, artificial and artificially-enhanced natural parasites, a nearly unlimited supply of toxins (copiously produced by industrial activities and even sprayed from airplanes for a number of reasons), and radio waves that manipulate all these? Certain remote and isolated parts of the world must remain untouched! The fact that I’ve been living in one of those places for several decades testifies to the workability of the option. The selected individuals must be forced to go through an accelerated process of natural selection; only the best and brightest will be suitable for the task! After the culling (food and energy shortages, famines, areal poisoning, riots, wars, faked UFO landings and “alien attacks,” looters, lynch mobs, and forced “vaccinations”), the survivors of my superior race must be salvaged in order to attempt to repair their inevitable DNA damages, and must be spared from further experimentation. They can also be transported to pristine locations, where their race can again flourish as much as we, their superiors, deem it necessary. They will also be good breeders with enhanced adaptability. Only those specimen must be selected who will not have complied with the insane rules that we, the rulers, imposed on the masses during the culling period. New AI-assisted, stem-cell-based, and adrenochrome-supported technologies will extend my lifespan nearly indefinitely. Nonetheless, I’ll also have to prepare for the possibility that, eventually, living forever will become boring, because there will be nothing new to enjoy and I will have to look at the same ugly and stupid faces, including my insuperable excellence.

I’LL HAVE TO BE PREPARED!

Why should humans survive?

Do you believe you deserve to live? To what end?

Everyone who is, or has ever been, married knows that the real test comes after the wedding. Nobody “lives happily ever after” without investing time and effort.

So, here, on the brink of human civilization, while humanity is destroying itself once and for all, its very worth comes into question. The self-destructing tendencies of human nature have reached the global level, while no perceivable increase seems to occur on the opposite front, the only one that might work towards showing that life is valuable:

The problem is not only in the people; it’s the way they default to specific behaviors. No matter how many times history would run its course, it would always end the same way. Those with their eyes open can see the brick wall at the end of the tunnel.

Still, let me toy with the idea that humanity will survive.

Humans have always excelled at maiming and killing each other, although they have perfected that ability in the Information Age and, with technologies that enable a few to exercise global control, and those parties don’t look nice, merciful, or even halfway intelligent. Still, can one stop a tsunami? I always said, “If something can be done, someone will do it, no matter what.”

It’s happening.