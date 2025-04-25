Of course, 5G and comparable technologies are doing it, anyway:

Many Americans may not be aware that electroshock “therapy” (ECT) became legit again in the US a few years ago. The butchers called “doctors,’ as usual, don’t know, don’t want to know, or don’t care to see what ECT entails, but if you have seen “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” you can get the idea.

According to Yale “Madicine,” ECT is effective in 60 percent of the patients! How do you define “effective”? Doesn’t that sound familiar from the time of the mandated convid injections? Shall I also add “safe”? No need; “Yale” did that favor, too… Okay, “safer than a 100 years ago.” That suggests it was already safe, but at this point, it’s safer…

No, I am not saying that children in MA are tied down to a table and exposed to electroshock. The technique, however, is well-known for “training untrainable dogs”; it’s a “best-seller” on Amazon!

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Sellers-Electronic-Training-Collars/zgbs/pet-supplies/23592369011

Of course, Psychiatry has four major achievements: to madicate patients out of their minds, to make them impressionable, to condition them to do things they otherwise wouldn’t, and to turn them completely docile.

A collar around the neck, and any form of misbehavior results in “punishment,” which reminds me of VA patients, when I volunteered for the psych ward at a VA in the mid-1990s: they were treated like animals, and their score was kept on a scale of reward/punishment, as the behaviorist psychiatric model requires. You surely go well-behaved patients, but most of them had no more thoughts on their own, no initiatives, and no personality left…

Without further ado, here is the news from Massachusetts, courtesy of my wife:

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ChristinaAguayoNews

5h ·

#news Massachusetts School Fights To Keep Using Electric Shock Treatment On Disabled Students

#Massachusetts

A school in Massachusetts is fighting against protesters who want the the Judge Rotenberg Center to stop using electric shocks on disabled students as a method to keep them under control.

It's the only place in the country that does it and they claim its a life saving practice.

However, protesters who want it to end say that 'There's people in the school that can't even speak at all and ar getting electric shocks by remote control'

The protesters are hoping to end the treatment that involves shocking disabled students with electricity to instill fear and compliance.

A former student Krista Cormier says she's seen people get shocked, saying their bodies were hurt, and burned.

The shock therapy has been approved by a court as an aversive treatment that they say has worked successfully to prevent aggressive behaviors.

Efforts to stop the shocking of students have failed for years.

The Judge Rotenberg Center (JRC) is a facility in Canton, Massachusetts. It uses is an electric shock device called a Graduated Electronic Decelerator (GED).

The GED is attached to the student’s body. Using a remote control, someone else can use the GED to give an electric shock to the person wearing it. The JRC has electrocuted people for:

Flapping their hands

Standing up

Swearing

Not taking off a coat

Noises or movements that they make because of their disability

Screaming in pain while being shocked

Further sources:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/massachusetts-school-electric-shock-fda-b1880365.html

https://www.wcvb.com/article/5-investigates-canton-school-can-use-shock-therapy-on-students-massachusetts/36960028

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/sent-to-school-that-uses-electric-shocks-mass-woman-runs-for-office-to-protect-others/ar-AA1Dakt0