This is Wikipedia’s illustration of Blackjack. Do the numbers tell you anything?

About three years ago, a member of the controlled-opposition asked another author if the other author had over 19 Likes, just to be taken seriously. In Blackjack, as in all forms of gambling, the bank always wins. Still it cannot raise the bets over 17, while it’s always dressed nicely, especially for on-line players who might as well play the lottery that’s rigged in a similar fashion. The numbers game is a common mode of mass-manipulation.

It looks like that 19 has become a magic number on my stack, forced on a number of entries. Strangely, the Rappoport one I published on the 19th was an unusual success, standing at 75 eight now.

Of course, the last one one on the extermination of the white race received a cautious 19, possibly, because in up to 20 countries “Like”ing it would have resulted in “adverse effects.”

Of course, I am still looking forward to your insights regarding the (apparent) fact that the whole 20th century was already a testing ground for various forms of governments, while ensuring the elimination of the white race.

While I don’t believe in Numerology, you are most welcome to instruct me and your fellow readers!

Internet search is a gauge for popular queries, and it also rewrites the outcomes. Of course, AI has also been rewriting history since January, 2025 (maybe earlier), too…

If you dislike these contents even after looking at the photo of the race to be eliminated, I can still tell you that I have permission from my wife to be an idiot sometimes!