Joking aside, Canada has been showing the future for Americans, too, for a while*.

Despite being a Michael Moore production with ulterior motives that are a bit different from the way it can be understood now, this movie has now become a classic!

I remember liking the movie at the end of the 90s, but I would have never believed it was going to be just about as descriptive about the future as Idiocracy (2006) has become a documentary. Just watched it again, and nearly every single sentence or image contains satire, irony, sarcasm, or some plain representation of the way politics, the media, and the average American’s response to those three works. I kept laughing throughout the movie like hardly ever, when watching a comedy. In fact, I had to pause it to give myself time to laugh.

Here are a few quotes as appetizers:

Of course, you must watch it in order to get the full experience.

The script is nearly Shakespearean, because it can entertain the inquisitive mind as well as even a pothead (no, it’s not a stoner movie; I can’t watch those for longer than 30-60 seconds, and only as long as that, when I don’t know them).

This is the sheriff of Buffalo, who embarks on occupying Canada with his buddies.

