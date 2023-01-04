Some people are in agreement.

Premeditation has been proven a number of times

ModeRNA received a patent in 2015 for a “virus” that has never existed, except for its computer simulation. The US is one of the few countries, where “ideas” can be patented without providing a prototype or, in this case, a physical sample. It might make ModeRNA feel better to learn that no “virus” has ever been purified from a supposedly “infected” person, and attempts with volunteers were made to “infect” others failed completely and miserably. ModeRNA, though, although it has never produced anything else, also received a patent for its “vaccine” for the “virus” that exists only in its own computer simulation. Is that why McAffee was epsteined? After all, his program was for removing “viruses.” While that’s an option, the two patents ensured complete secrecy in the name of “intellectual property.” Strangely enough, the magic brew in the vials received green lights from the CDC in no time, and it proved only a little more fatal than its counterparts from other manufacturers, including the Russian and the Chinese concoctions. In China, for that matter, crematories are now backed up by weeks and relatives are given only a few minutes to bid farewell to the deceased after lining up for the cremation in a long line:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/bodies-pile-up-in-china-as-covid-surge-overwhelms-crematoriums/ar-AA15V3Gi

Russian sources report that the injected tend to have a MAC address, which is accessible through Bluetooth or similar technologies. Even the satellites are participating in the mass production of death and control, as you can read about it in one of the best articles currently on Substack:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack

The 2019 simulation of a “pandemic” by Bill Gates and his cronies is well-known by now, as is the simulation for the “monkey ‘virus’” a bit later. The inventor of the infamus PCR test, who emphasized that the test cannot be used for diagnosis, conveniently passed away in 2019, and the tortorous/humiliating/life-threatening test that contains at least two carcinogens and some graphene oxide is still used fraudulently, even for the culling of millions of poultry…

https://outraged.substack.com

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/mrna

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-not-mrna

Intent to harm was already possible to prove in November, 2021:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/proof-of-genocide

Test runs for the CBDC and UBI (Universal Basic Income that you will receive in CBDC as long as you are docile) are being conducted all over the place, which is hardly an accident.

If you still doubt that this didn’t start yesterday, here are steps of enslaving the people from since the end of the “Civil War” that, ironically and officially, was about liberating slaves:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt

And compliance-training started with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and during WW1 and, since then, it has only been expanded:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-compliance-training

Canada is further paving the road to the technocrats’ hell

What you probably haven’t heard of is the case of the app that Canadians are expected to show upon re-entering Canada. Here is the official brochure:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2021/06/23/arrivecan-canada-vaccine-passport/?sh=11b8ca824acb

As for the rest, my wife was kind enough to hunt down the following details from FB (which I do not use):

ArriveCan App contract was months before covid

Covid got here January of 2020, the prep work for the ArriveCan app started in August 2019.

How anyone can still believe that any of the Covid Catastrophe is a natural series of events is beyond me.

The fact that they are getting away with mass murder and crimes against humanity is utterly astonishing, their investments in propaganda, MSM and censorship have paid them trillions in profits and the witnesses are dying.

A pretty spectacular crime spree on behalf of government infiltrators if you ask me.

“For everyone who is asking how I know this contract was for the ArriveCAN app - it was included as disclosure from CBSA as a part of the ‘pre-existing contracts used as the basis for agreements to design, develop, and deploy the ArriveCAN.’ It was always in the works.”

“Contractors working on the ArriveCAN application is a $4.5 million CBSA contract with Dalian/Coradix which was dated August 8, 2019

This contract keeps giving money to these companies amended and increased to almost $16.7 million.”





https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-data/contract-history/47419-206529-001-EL





What is the connection between Dalian/CORADIX and the Federal government?



https://www.linkedin.com/company/dalian-enterprises-inc-/



https://dalian.ca/

https://coradix.com/

Their website shows that most, if not all, of the government IT, data management related projects land with these companies. Their history goes back to 2014.

Who are they? What is the connection between these two companies and the government? Here are their assignments that, following the tradition of all “government” contracts in “democracies,” keep growing manifold AFTER they “win” the contract:

https://coradix.com/news/

Wassup, Canada?

Canada, of course, has not been sitting idle during the plandemic. It imprisoned pastors who defied the edicts and locked down the churches, and it arrested the leader(s) of the truckers, while freezing the bank accounts of those, who supported the protests. It is still working on declaring you crazy, if you defy the lethal injections:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-canada-if-you-refuse-to-be-injected

In the meanwhile, the country has been importing foreign mercenaries, and you can probably guess, why:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/international-mercenaries-occupying

The narcissistic Turdeau went on vacation, using the taxpayer’s money, while people were locked into their places. He outlawed firearms that could be used for self-defense, while he doesn’t even dare to show his ugly face in public. For that matter, he is, again, enjoying another vacation these days, as if he had earned it.