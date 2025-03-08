Last weekend, I revived the old tradition I used to follow in 2022: offered a topic for the weekend for my readers to discuss. In the first round, only readers did the discussion, which resulted in 125 comments. I didn’t intervene with “Like”s in order to keep the discussion free from my influence. Two days later, I volunteered my opinion in another post, which resulted in another 30 comments. The 155 total seems to indicate that this format might be a success later on, too, so I’m giving it another try for this weekend. While I have my own ideas, I also enjoy learning from my readers, and highly value their contributions.

Tesla is winning among the current options in my poll (I’ll refresh the poll for the next such discussion, assuming there will be more, based on the popularity of this one on Tesla.)

Most people heard about Nikola Tesla, and they likely know that his alternating current (AC) defeated Edison’s direct current (DC), because it turned out to be a lot more economical.

What fewer people have heard about was the “Tesla device,” offering free energy worldwide. Of course, that would have turned its owner the ruler of the world, making Rockefeller’s oil a minor source, mostly for peripherally significant (e.g. gas-driven engines) or even insidious purposes (e.g. plastics and madications).

Was the device a myth or it was stolen from the same group of people whose technological and financial resources indubitably rule the world now, and are about to turn humankind into a hive of efficiently-functioning cyborgs? Or it wasn’t completed at all? Did Tesla give up, fail, or abandoned his pursuit for reasons known only to him?

The discussion remains open, and I hope to summarize the combined efforts on Monday.