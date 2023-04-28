“Doctors” in the mid-19th century were so ignorant that, after handling a cadaver, they went to help out mothers giving birth. Mortality rates skyrocketed from the century before, when “only” midwives assisted mothers. One of the most well-known doctors in history, Ignaz Semmelweis, was actually nominated to become the court loony by his “colleagues” in Vienna, and he was prudently beaten to death in a lunatic asylum. And that was well before dissidents suffered the same fate in the Soviet Union.

When you look at movies from the last several decades with a woman giving birth, she is helplessly lying on her back (and screaming, to show the audience she needs help), which is not exactly the way a baby is able to come out. The baby needs gravity, so good midwives tell these mothers to keep walking around, breathe calmly during contractions, and assist with the dilation by squatting every once in a while.

Giving birth at home might sound like a good idea, but in my experience (no, I’m not a woman, but I’ve seen this more than enough times), only women whose hips are wide enough and are able to dilate enough might want to try home birth at their own risk, which wouldn’t be all that different from the way humans have been born in the last few thousand years. Giving birth after a second pregnancy is usually significantly easier than during the first one.

Shall I remind anyone that people, including children, have been sterilized in large numbers with the “covid” (and other) injections that have caused much more severe symptoms as well? Stillbirths and miscarriages abound, and in many cases, the situation cannot be handled at home. However, after three years of killing sprees at hospitals, who is still interested in meeting up with the hired killers?

Staying out of the system can also be considered for several reasons. Newborns’ blood is immediately drawn (these days, besides satisfying doctors’ obsession with the practice, that can also be presumed to be a DNA sample), and the babies are jabbed with a Potassium (Kalium or “vitamin K”) injection, supposedly against the threat of jaundice, despite that people have been doing just fine without it for thousands of years. As a bonus, it also turns out the injection itself is not exactly without a risk. Of course, they won’t tell you anything, except the official baloney:

I still can’t help remembering a NYC couple from a few years ago, who knew better and refused, only to lose custody of their baby for about six months. Those were the most formative months in a child’s life, so you can only guess, how the baby fared… At least, (s)he was not sold by CPS…

Newborns also receive their first doses of “vaccination” for Hepatitis B, a condition characteristic of junkies and those with a promiscuous appetite. The CDC has also approved and is “recommending” “covid” injections for babies:

From the results, those who care, must know by now what “safe and effective” means, when the CDC says it.

The previous “vaccine schedule” is now incomplete, but it remains formidable:

One might want to notice that all the trouble starts well before giving birth, because the system is unforgiving. Pregnant mothers tend to be injected with antibiotics (with the “doctor” being concerned with urinary infection that, indeed, can cause complications) and are even encouraged to take a “vaccine” that increases the baby to develop “asthma” (another invented disease) tenfold. The AB does the same, so if a mother receives both, the child is a 100 times more likely to have the symptoms of the invented illness that is “diagnosed” only from symptoms (they don’t even bother to use a fake test as they did with “covid”):

Even Steve Kirsch quoted me on this…

Finally, perhaps the most important step of giving birth officially is that the newborn is immediately reported and the child’s prisoner number usually arrives after a few weeks. The number will be used for tracking the subject and for controlling him/her with mandatory schooling and, eventually, taxes. Returning to the draft cannot be ruled out, either.

Ultimately, the state treats you as an asset, which you are, as soon as you receive your Social Security Number a few weeks after you are born. After that, you are owned by the Federal Reserve, a private bank that was granted the exclusive right to issue the USD with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. Since then, every penny issued and laboriously and quite secretively spent by the Federal Government and by state governments is a penny you own to the private bank at an interest. In the meanwhile, politicians spend YOUR money at their discretion and use the whole country and EVERYTHING YOU OWN as a collateral for the “loan” that was created out of nothing to begin with.

Does all this leave you with a choice? Are you an expecting mother or a responsible father? As long as your child is registered in the system, (s)he is an asset; less than a slave.