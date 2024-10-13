Marshall NC News - A mobile post office has been placed in the parking lot of Farm Bureau (6070 U.S. 25-70, Marshall).

Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The mobile unit is staffed with our local postal employees and they have mail for every PO box in Marshall as well as every mailing address that is unreachable due to flooding. Just go to the window to ask for your mail. By the end of the week they plan to have capability to open up retail operations.

This move reminds me of the most important thing anyone can do:

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)

·

January 25, 2023

The most important things, like unimportant people keeping in touch, look innocuous.

Read full story

Of course, USPS has always worked for “the government”:

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)

·

August 14, 2022

Hurrah! Freedom!

Read full story

Previously, I cautioned my readers that deepfakes are ready for just about everyone:

This time, it’s worth considering that keeping together also activates live relationships in the globalists’ central AI, which enables it to process further calculations.

All in all, you can ascertain that your connections still exist, if you can meet up with them in person. Even those might need some convincing that YOU are also alive…

Many people have already been captured by the remote-control mechanism that permeates everything. Even without 5G, 6G, 7G and the like, military radars, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), HAARP, home routers, “smart” meters, and even local the electric grid can wreak havoc and cause mass deaths or incite people to act in specific ways.