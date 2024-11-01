A house of cards.

Some predictive programming seems to have been in the works already for a month:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2024/10/02/port-dockworkers-strike-stockpiling-2024/75481058007/

Last weekend, while doing our weekly grocery shopping, I noticed an increasing pile of toilet paper in stores, and a dwindling supply of comestibles.

It looks like my predictions about the (s)elections are about to mature:

In the meanwhile, ABC News has already published the outcome for Pennsylvania, for which they “apologized”!

Pennsylvania: ABC News Station Apologizes For Showing Presidential Election “Results”

https://modernity.news/2024/10/30/pennsylvania-news-station-apologizes-for-showing-presidential-election-results/

According to this, Trump is getting 47%, and Kamala 52%.

Imagine how the “people” are going to react to this after it actually happens! Of course, even if they don’t, they will receive “support”: BLM and Antifa (some of the 34k criminals released from prison in California to wreak havoc who staged the riots in the summer of 2020) are already exercising for new fake riots they will initiate. The following coverage is from the Trump Rally in NYC from three days ago:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8jzmahQMuM

Even if the “people” don’t fall for this, the result, based on BLM/Antifa intervention, can be martial law, which will diminish even the appearance of “constitutional” rights:

As if the (Un)Partiot(ic) Act hadn’t completed the process (hint: it did):