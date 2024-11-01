A house of cards.
Some predictive programming seems to have been in the works already for a month:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2024/10/02/port-dockworkers-strike-stockpiling-2024/75481058007/
Last weekend, while doing our weekly grocery shopping, I noticed an increasing pile of toilet paper in stores, and a dwindling supply of comestibles.
It looks like my predictions about the (s)elections are about to mature:
In the meanwhile, ABC News has already published the outcome for Pennsylvania, for which they “apologized”!
Pennsylvania: ABC News Station Apologizes For Showing Presidential Election “Results”
https://modernity.news/2024/10/30/pennsylvania-news-station-apologizes-for-showing-presidential-election-results/
According to this, Trump is getting 47%, and Kamala 52%.
Imagine how the “people” are going to react to this after it actually happens! Of course, even if they don’t, they will receive “support”: BLM and Antifa (some of the 34k criminals released from prison in California to wreak havoc who staged the riots in the summer of 2020) are already exercising for new fake riots they will initiate. The following coverage is from the Trump Rally in NYC from three days ago:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8jzmahQMuM
Even if the “people” don’t fall for this, the result, based on BLM/Antifa intervention, can be martial law, which will diminish even the appearance of “constitutional” rights:
As if the (Un)Partiot(ic) Act hadn’t completed the process (hint: it did):
Hard to know details of how this show plays out but hints are all around such as this recent directive from the ‘state’
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/10/14/the-biden-regime-has-just-issued-a-very-suspicious-directive-permitting-military-intervention-in-us-domestic-affairs/
We are watching with much interest up here in Canada. There’s talk here that if Trump is elected/selected that there will be a lockdown of the Canada/US border due to the influx of rogue state migrants crossing into the states from here. I wouldn’t be surprised if they deem Canada a security threat to the US due to the rampant foreign interference that has infiltrated our government. It’s going to be interesting. Whoever is selected will be a lose lose for us. Canada is fast circling the bowl as it is ,with the absolute clown show of government that has followed every single lock step order from the real powers that be. Either way we are doomed. Wont be long until the martial law is declared here as well, as folks are getting pretty fed up with the unchecked immigration and censorship. They haven’t got our guns yet but they are trying hard. If the bill c-293 passes its last reading in senate, it will cede all of our sovereignty over to the UN and there will be no need for our elections to happen in a years time. Crazy unprecedented times indeed.