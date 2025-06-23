… but geoengineering doesn’t end with chemtrails

Three years ago, DeSantis turned around after nearly two years of muzzling, “testing,” and job-dependent “vaccine” mandates, and was celebrated as a champion of “freedom” after the damage was done. He even offered “free antibodies” to those interested in injections that most likely caused the same harm as the convid “vaccines.”

While visiting Israel, he signed into law that boycotting Israeli products would be against the law, directly violating the First Amendment, too, but constitutional rights are long gone, anyway, and even when people notice, they MUST understand that it is in their “best” interest.

Another show has been presented in FL by another law that “bans” geoengineering, a law that doesn’t even fully cover the airspace and when the planes operate from federal military air bases, they cannot be touched by the governor:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed a law that bans geoengineering and weather modification in Florida

People who violate the law face third-degree felony charges, up to five years in prison, and fines up to $100,000.

The bill prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity.

The legislation also bans permits from being issued for geoengineering or weather modification activities.

The bill, known as Senate Bill 56 (SB 56), was sponsored by Senator Ileana Garcia and takes effect on July 1.

An email address and online form will be set up for people to report suspected geoengineering activities, in addition publicly owned airports must submit monthly reports to the Department of Transportation starting October 1 detailing any aircraft equipped for geoengineering or weather modification.

Geoengineering has raised concerns over techniques like solar radiation management - releasing particles to reflect sunlight - that could disrupt ecosystems, alter rainfall patterns, or harm biodiversity, with effects that are hard to reverse.

Others say weather changes in one region might cause droughts or floods elsewhere, affecting other countries unfairly - and many are worried about methods involving chemicals - silver iodide in cloud seeding - that contaminate air, water, or soil, potentially causing respiratory issues or other health problems.

Many associate geoengineering with alleged secret government programs - chemtrails - spraying harmful substances to control populations and the possibility of it being used as a weapon or for economic gain, like manipulating weather for agriculture dominance

From the comments:

Lauren Neidenfeuhr

Federal airspace begins at 7000’, state laws cannot touch what is actually going on.

DeSantis is copying what Tennessee also attempted:

This is not the first time state power has been brandished to champion “freedom,” while the states were usually following the oppressive federal “guidelines” during convid. Another time similar political show emerged was when states “banned” the WHO:

Chemtrailing has been around since 1947, but it has opened several new chapters in the last few decades:

They contain more than “just” heavy metals:

Geoengineering entails more than one could normally imagine:

This pilot in Kentucky exercised his freedom of expression: