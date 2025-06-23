Ray’s Newsletter

C Woody
1h

Timely post Ray, just starting to ramp up on the propaganda viewer is the latest and most deadliest strain of the con to date.. the Nimbus variant! It sounds so peaceful.. almost “cloud like”, hmmm. They go on to state that it is confirmed by the “razor blade sore throat”…though to be sure I’m sure the prepackaged test that will be making a reappearance will verify it.

Now that we have safely arrived at the televised WW3 stage of this season’s “The Apprentice” it seems that they are going to hit us with the classic “pincer movement”..war/false flag attacks for justification of increasing security and surveillance,perhaps martial law and another Plandemic to get the US signed back onto the WHO agenda (the leader will say it’s the right thing to do in this time of war) which will again call for increased surveillance, travel restrictions,tracking and immunization.

The 15 minutes away from having a nuke fairy tale has everyone so on board with fighting a new evil empire that they are oblivious to anything else that is happening right above their own heads. Every day they spray us like the pests that they deem us to be.

Once again Ray, thanks for sharing your thoughts and research

ABIGAIL REPORTS
2h

Something is causing all this unusual weather. We had a cold, wet spring, if you can even call those few weeks we had one, with massive storms, tornadoes, and just rain, now heat and no rain. Highly unusual. We get this part in late August. Someone remarked that they had Snow in June? https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pics-rare-snow-hits-parts-of-us-in-summer-internet-calls-it-pure-magic-8733088

