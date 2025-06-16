What if there is a discrepancy between serving the community and the “agency”?

Law Enforcement (LE) Code of Honor.

In reality, it’s nothing spectacular; some newbies don’t even remember what they heard when they had to answer, “I do” during swearing in. Of course, there are good officers. Don’t forget that sheriffs are elected and are sometimes the only law enforcement immediately available in rural areas. This testimony is one of my favorites, because it encompasses both ends of the stick:

1-07-2011, 08:09 PM

Six of us assembled in the Sheriff’s office (the head honcho’s actual office, not just HQ in general), he told us that the one thing that will guarantee he’d terminate any of us would be to lie about anything. Then his secretary read us the oath, we said “I do” and that was it. The sheriff went back to his paperwork and one of the new hires who’d worked several years as a CO for us extended his hand. The sheriff looked up for a second, then stood up and shook our hands without saying a word, then sat back down to his paperwork.

In Mobile, Alabama, you are a model citizen to the point of nearly matching a cartoon hero, if you manage to abide by the Code of Ethics:

All sworn officers will abide by the following Law Enforcement Code of Ethics:

As a Law Enforcement Officer, I do solemnly swear that my fundamental duty is to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional rights of all people to liberty, equality and justice.

I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all and behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency. I will maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn or ridicule; develop self-restraint; and be constantly mindful of the welfare of others. Honest in thought and deed in both my personal and official life, I will be exemplary in obeying the laws of the land and the regulations of my department. Whatever I see or hear of a confidential nature or that is confided to me in my official capacity will be kept ever secret unless revelation is necessary in the performance of my duty.

I will not act officiously or permit personal feelings, prejudices, political beliefs, aspirations, animosities or friendships to influence my decisions. With no compromise for crime and with relentless prosecution of criminals, I will enforce the law courteously and appropriately, without fear or favor, malice or ill will, never employing unnecessary force or violence and never accepting gratuities.

I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith, and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of the police service. I will never engage in acts of corruption or bribery, nor will I condone such acts by other officers. I will cooperate with all legally authorized agencies and their representatives in the pursuit of justice.

I know that I alone am responsible for my standard of professional performance and will take every reasonable opportunity to enhance and improve my level of knowledge and competence.

I will constantly strive to achieve these objectives and ideals, dedicating myself before God to my chosen profession--law enforcement.

I do further swear that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Alabama; that I will faithfully enforce the laws of this state and ordinances of the City of Mobile, and perform the duties of a police officer to the best of my ability. I will obey the rules and regulations of the department and carry out all orders which may be lawfully given me by my superior officers.

I do further swear that I accept this oath as a police officer subject to all the limitations, conditions, and restrictions imposed by the City of Mobile, the ordinances of the City of Mobile, and the regulations of the Police Department.

It’s somewhat peculiar that it always remains unclear what “the law” is, but nothing is perfect, especially when laws and regulations amount to hundreds of thousands even only on the federal level, pages that nobody has ever fully read. The following chart from 2019 is only an appetizer, but it shows you the trend:

Doesn’t it look like people are being set up for being incarcerated anytime their rulers decide it’s time? Walmarts were the first obvious bases for extermination camps, but nobody knows what’s going on in the countrywide network of underground facilities, with the exception that they also provide shelter for those “to be saved” from the upcoming “natural” and not-so-natural disasters.

Among those who swear up to protect the country from enemies, foreign AND DOMESTIC, cops have always represented a specific subculture. In metropolitan areas, they are hugely understaffed and must do what they can. They usually cannot fight all criminals, so they must settle for keeping the fragile balance between criminals who usually work for some of the government agencies and newcomers who watched too many movies and think they stand a chance.

The organized underworld hasn’t existed since the late 70s, when government agencies took control of all major aspects of crime (smuggling contraband products, smuggling and distributing drugs and illicit firearms, and human trafficking for organ harvesting and sex slavery), but agreements between LE and gangs MUST exist, which must tend to boil down to “keep it between yourselves and keep it private.”

As every cop is forced into an agreement with agencies to protect their human and material assets, all participants must keep together. However, the time has arrived, when they must choose between their masters and the people. Their masters betrayed the country a long time ago, so the choice would be a no-brainer, unless a lot of money or mortal threats are involved. They usually are...

Who would still like to become a cop? Here is the official teaser for those who like to challenge themselves, follow a family tradition, or have nothing better to do, and I’m sure the greatest temptation all cops must fight above certain ranks is the last one (source):