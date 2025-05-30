An abandoned “silver town” in Nevada

Switching to a gold-backed currency would deprive the globalist bankers from most of their power, although their investment firms would still own/control just about everything that matters, if they were allowed to participate in the switch. Considering the way they bullied themselves through the system, that’s not what they would deserve, but who would be able to determine where and how to stop such acquisitions?

At one point, I analyzed America’s gold reserves and concluded that there is probably no gold in Ft. Knox that belongs to the country, but even if America’s reserves equaled the officially-reported amount, it would only cover 2-3% of the fiat money in circulation, if current gold prices were applied:

In another article, I also observed that the commoner has nothing left to invest into:

Somewhat optimistically and naively, I also place some trust in the Utah-issued gold-containing banknotes, the Goldback.

Of course, any such alternative could circumvent the fiat currency only if I could get paid in Goldback, which is absolutely unlikely, considering that most companies are globalist affiliates and the government is virtually owned by the global bankers.

Most recently, I have developed the suspicion that, although not in Ft. Knox, there is a lot more gold in the world than whatever is officially recorded, but putting it on the market would destroy the market value of gold, which reminds me of the real-estate crisis in 2008, when banks put back only about one in ten repossessed houses on the market in order to keep it afloat.

Central banks are not exactly terrified of gold, but their owners also control much of the press:

Currently, 11 states are accepting gold and silver as legal tender. To put in bluntly, you can use precious metals as payment, but you will never get paid with them. Doesn’t it look like a scheme to hoard up more gold in order to make sure commoners possess only a negligible amount at hand.

The newest state to allow the usage of precious metals is Florida.

The long announcement is in this video.

Governor DeSantis, who has always been a shill, explains how Florida reduced expenditures and taxes in his state while still making improvements. Improving infrastructure, roads, and teacher salaries, to name a few. Not supporting CBDC and organizations based on the operation on ESG. Hilarious; as if he could do anything against the official currency of the US… Allow people to use precious metals as a form of payment instead of fiat currency fits the bill:

The signing of the document shows how good the propaganda is:

Florida law contains ambiguous statements, which can lead to misinterpretations.

Still, this solution is a lot more gentle than the Great Freemason’s in 1933, when the usurping president, Roosevelt, forbade Americans to own gold:

As I noted earlier, nobody knows what happened to that gold, but it’s been clear that gold deposits by disobedient nations have also been withheld in the last few years. Or was it because there was no gold available in the bank safes?

At the moment, 23 states move to using gold and silver as legal tender:

During the (not-so) Great Depression people were even supposed to be penalized for “hoarding” gold… I guess, they used to have a lot more in stock.

The precious metal market sells the same physical gold/silver a thousand times or more. Recently, more and more people wanted to get their investment in the physical form, but the demands cannot be met for obvious reasons, when the same gold is “sold” to so many people, who used to speculate, but as the total collapse is approaching, they want the real thing now. Will that collapse the Stock Market? Some of it, yes, but the rest is coming down soon, too, which will put an end to the GDP, which is calculated by the amount of “money”/”value” changing hands. The nation will reveal itself for what it is: gender-study graduates, pizza boys, and a bunch of H-1B visa holders.

What is on the market?

The hysteria is further elevated by the COMEX instruction to sell:

So, this new move from the states encourages people to buy precious metal and use it for payments. To put it simply, people are added to those who collect the metals for those who will just store them.

Even “President” Trump announced that if a few states accept precious metals as legal tenders, ALL states should do the same!

In the days of the Gold Rush, people gathered and mined gold, only to exchange it for bank notes:

Some things never change. People are even playing the lottery, while their chance of winning the jackpot is less than one in 300 million, and the rest of the prices, although negligible, remain inconsequential…

Even states started to issue Goldbacks! After the Utah initiative, the idea caught on in Nevada, Wyoming, Utah, Florida, New Hampshire, Kentucky and, frankly, it makes no difference where else. Here is the one from Utah (where the whole operation started years ago), just for the looks:

Goldbacks are also good ripoffs: they cost more than the amount of gold they contain, but you can use them only for their value in gold, so the issuer is making money off that alone.

This whole theater would only be fair, if you got your salary and wages in gold. Ain’t gonna happen. Most salaries require deposit accounts that don’t operate in gold.

Measured In Gold, The Story Of American Wages Is An Ugly One:

The story resembles Bitcoin that, eventually, also ends up in a few extremely powerful hands (probably the ones’ who started it to begin with as a test ride for the CBDC), while outsiders’ Bitcoins can easily disappear without a trace or, at best, with a lawsuit after which the depositor receives exactly nothing back.

Nonetheless, the “opposition” is centralized, promising triumph!

