Previously, I have been warning my readers about the psyop of showing stupid AI to the masses in order to be conditioned to become careless, kind of like the acquaintances of Chicken Little:

“Stupid, stupid AI!” is the slogan for the psyop:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-stupidity-of-ai-assists-human

As a cognitive scientist since 1987, currently, I believe that “quantum computing” (QC) is misrepresented in a manner similar to the public representations of AI.

Obviously, QC cannot work the way it is shown to the masses.

However, if one considers a flexibly multidimensional open system in which the switches also function with multiple recursivity (a characteristic of opens systems that can redesign themselves as needed), the idea is, all of a sudden, possible. I described the algorithm in my 2005 (second) dissertation, which I refused to sell or even publicize, because I knew that whoever would own the system, would own the world. Too bad, already in 2012, nanocomputing (possibly combined with laser-beam computing, because whatever can be done, someone usually does it) surpassed traditional “supercomputers” by 12-15 thousand times. Imagine such a system that can dynamically switch or concurrently use various numeric systems, and you are at home! Now, these days, it’s a self-correcting algorithm, processing live data (happily, still incomplete, although it seems not much time is left for humans to exercise independent decisions), and it has been used for “running the world” for years to the extent of successfully forcing all governments into compliance with the murderous practices of The Great Plandemic of 2020:

The strategy fits nicely into the globalist proceedings to capture the World: