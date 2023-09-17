Conditioning to become careless

In closed, autocratic environments, there is a common method to make sure the subjects remain passive and docile: by spreading news of the end of bad times coming by a certain deadline. The deadlines are always earlier than the earliest reasonable time, but the method works.

Apparently, it works the other way around, too. Here are a few examples.

Ever since the plandemic started, I realized that the globalist own or at least control everything that matters, so they could have started more crises. People were hammered into compliance in so many ways that nearly anything would have worked already in December, 2020. I was expecting any or all of the following already at that time: a fake alien attack so that “humankind must unite against the common enemy under a one-world government”, another lockdown, mandatory “vaccination” with checkpoints, blocking or slowing production or the supply chain, turning off potable water, WW3 on TV with a few dirty bombs as false flags, elevated levels of mass poisoning from chemtrails or by some other means, severe food and energy shortages, blaming them on the “Russians” and/or “the Chinese” (the two are obviously in partnership with the Five Eyes, which includes to US, working on Agenda 2030), proving their point with a few EMP attacks, but even solar flares were not out of the question, yet the rulers seemed satisfied with closing down small- and medium-sized businesses, slow poisoning through chemtrails, pesticides, and “vaccines,” with the option of plausible deniability most of the time. Red herrings and limited hangouts presided over the “alt” news (led by the same people who own the mainstream that became ridiculously absurd). People were told the globalists were afraid of them, trials were coming, and the technocrats were weak and even their AI was stupid, while they were quietly being poisoned from all directions. The decades-long poisoning of the public accelerated and killed at least tens of millions around the world, and many people believed that the reason was non-compliance to the absurd rules or some people rejecting the toxic injections. Only in the US, realistic estimates based on VAERS underreporting, mortalities due to the “covid” injections have exceeded 10 million (the number includes secondary causes of deaths that came a year or two after the injections), and over a 100 million irreversibly injured, but extremely-popular “alt” sites proudly announce a million deaths only, posing as daredevils going against the official narrative and oracles of the truth, while they reduce the number of injuries as well at least by an order of magnitude. The political circus ensures that TV-viewers are occupied with inconsequential problems like the upcoming elections. In the meanwhile, a lot of probing of the public is taking place. Quite a few problems are elevated to newsworthiness, and you are familiar with them, I suppose. Here are a few key words, whose application is not limited to Trump (who did what he was told, anyway, when he initiated the devastating “Operation Warp Speed”):

Some heroification of insider players are also being employed: DeSantis, for one, is not a hero, but he is playing his cards right to delay in Florida what is already the rule elsewhere:

and neither is RFK, Jr.:

Or here is more:

Assessing and delaying reactions

Announcing that the new plandemic would be started on September 13, 2023, was just about as realistic as the 2k hysteria in 1999 or the end of the world according to the Mayan calendar in 2012, but it was good for assessing public response in order to make the necessary preparations for it, when the large-scale attacks start. Count in the Maui massacre; people know, and they are constantly reminded that they cannot do a thing, but their reactions to the future mass extermination can be predicted. In March, 2020, I told people in vain that the muzzling was only the start, and if they complied, there would be no end to further restrictions and tyrannical measures. Still, in a whole year, I remember meeting only six unmuzzled people in stores, and I shook hands with them and told them it was good to see some sanity left in a world gone insane. The vast majority lost their common sense, their human dignity, or both, and most are unlikely to recover either.

Agenda 2050 is particularly interesting. According to the former secret-service member, Deagal, the population of the US will be reduced by 70% to 99 million by 2025. Other sources suggest that 95% of the world’s population will be dead “only” by 2045 or by 2050. The only way I can imagine such a carnage in the US is by a combination of new methods, which would include riots, looting, and people killing each other for a can of soup. All these and more, of course, are not out of the question; in fact, as a result of the FDA’s permission to “vaccinate through the food supply, food can be poisoned and the reason of mass deaths can be officially attributed to a new “virus” or something like that. For all the “alt” media calling for non-compliance, I’m having a hard time believing that there will be much resistance to a new “state of emergency” or even martial law, once 5G is turned up to being deadly or aggressive levels of areal poisoning is introduced and people start dropping dead in the street.

Introducing small next steps of Agenda 2030 by the “alt” media keeps happening, but the deadlines also keep being put off. When you expect something terrible to happen, and it doesn’t, the situation resembles Chicken Little’s story: by the time the trouble is real, nobody believes it. That exactly seems to be the goal.

Mass conditioning with even more complexity

This is a traditional method of conditioning. There is no evidence that next time you drop your pen, it’s going to fall to the ground. In fact, physicists don’t even know what gravity is, and the expectation is based on sheer analogy. When my sister was misdiagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 28, “doctors” didn’t take her seriously, because statistically, she had one in 10 thousand probability of dying of that sort of thing. She turned out to be one of the 10 thousand. How does that pertain to ever-delayed deadlines? As long as you know, what is logically inevitable in the paradigm of Agenda 2030, you must keep in mind that you are being conditioned to develop a false sense of security.

Sooner or later, Agenda 2030 will happen, and once the CBDCs are mandated, there will be no turning back.