Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
May 6, 2023Edited

A few minutes ago, somebody left a comment, telling me that this is what happens, when a "belief system" is questioned. I inadvertently deleted it (didn't ban the commenter), but here is my answer:

That is exactly what I am doing in this article: questioning this person's belief system.

I have shown the fallacy of the "genetics is a scam" argument, and this person, instead of addressing where I am mistaken, tried to discredit me with an ad ad-hominem attack.

Not buying it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Greg C's avatar
Greg C
May 6, 2023

While I grasp what you are saying about what "genetics" can do, I also realize how "flexible" the human mind/body/spirit can be. The book that puts it all together well (in my opinion) is "The Biology of Belief) by Bruce H. Lipton, Ph.D. IOW, people that blame genetics for all their misfortunes... are using it as a false belief system that puts them into a straight jacket concerning their own health and life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture