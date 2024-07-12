While 33rd-degree Masons have been obviously part of the more-than-100-year-old plan to “improve” humanity, I still believe that lower ranks have been only useful idiots and, these days, as patsies.

During the two months of my only self-destructive period as a young man, one of my favorites was “Behind Blue Eyes” by The Who (my wife also noticed that movie actors tend to have blue eyes, and when they don’t they are forced to wear blue contact lenses):

Staring at computer screens all day can cause sleep deprivation, especially when one is not using blue-filter eyeglasses. Isn’t humans becoming part of the global IoT supposed to be the transhumanist objective? LEDs can, and most likely do, program people, which is probably the reason why incandescent light bulbs have been outlawed. Well, boys and girls, I got news for you. Not only do “smart” TV screens, laptops, cell phones, and tablets collect information about their user, they are also using the LED technology, which can program their users as long as the internet connection on them is fast enough. My ISP is offering me $2,500 towards a “free” cell phone and a year of free service, so it’s obvious that I would be the product.

In Maui, blue cars and houses with blue roofs, allegedly, were not damaged.

In movies, actors and actresses have blue eyes, and if that’s not their natural eye color, they often wear contact lenses.

In 1997, “Big Blue” beat the world champion in chess:

Blue was incidentally IBM’s color, and at that time, the computer won by having access to a database that contained all previous recorded chess games, and the color match may have been simply coincidental, unless IBM’s ownership is considered. The outcome, however, machine-defeating the best human, remains an integral part of today’s technocratic philosophy: Don’t trust a man with tasks machines can do better.

In Freemasonry, color blue is prominent. It’s supposed to be the color of “mutual friendship and benevolence, whatever those mean.” The tip from the horse’s mouth is perhaps a bit more enlightening from the Masonic Lodge of Education:

the color blue has been a sacred color over many milleniums:

Signifies the color of Deity

Mentioned repeatedly in the Holy Books

Worn by Jewish priests

Worn by royalty

Worn by many members of diverse religious groups across the globe

Derives its name from the word “tekhelet”, which is Hebrew for “perfection”

The “sacred blue” is supposed to have a history. Forget that, according to some “alt” sources, the ancient Romans are still around and prevail, and their royal color was purple. When someone wants to prove that a sphere is round, there are always people who’ll buy it, probably in order to feel “smarter” than those who don’t. The stupidity index, after all, is alive even on Substack:

Considering that Thomas Jefferson was a Mason, and he was so much for Rationalism (in which the “enlightened mind” prevails on the throne of Knowledge), he even crossed out everything from his Bible that cannot be explained with “Reason.”

At the age of 19, I was also sucked into the realms of materialism and rationalism to a certain extent. I thought that in order to test my honesty in search for “the Truth,” I had to live off perception and reason. (FYI, both modern Satanism and the Transhumanism rely on only the two.) After six months, while I honestly kept my promise, I had to give up on the limitations, because I felt I was about to turn into a drone with no feelings, no sense of right and wrong, and no ability to sense beauty. Without those, I determined that life was not worth living. I still do, which where I draw the line:

That’s one thing the transhumanists understand, too:

Is it an accident that the color of the police is blue? Somehow, I’m having doubts it has anything to do with “Serve and Protect,” when the average police response is usually well over 15 minutes after shots are fired. According to https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/648281/why-do-police-officers-wear-blue, the color has been used since 1829 (London, England), and became the default color in LA after the (un)Civil War based on availability. The author also notes that “The dark navy color makes them harder to spot when tracking down suspects at night. The color is also better at hiding stains than a lighter shade would be.” While separating the color from the most common military color, green, some police forces are also using black or dark green. At least, one can learn that before “democracy,” taxpayer money was spent more cautiously: https://www.weisersecurity.com/police-security-uniforms-blue/, which suggests that as long as the upper-middle class (which has become just about obsolete by now) can determine politics, it’s a lot less wasteful than setups in which freeloaders can vote for freebies, while risking nothing; notice that in Britain, 16-year-olds are now about to be allowed to “vote,” as if voting machines and other techniques were insuficient for rigging elections).

Well, “police” colors happen to be the same as the American flag:

The blue is a bit off, but who cares?

That reminds me of a 1st Gulf-war veteran, who told me that he had doubts that Americans should be the “police force of the world.” Poor guy, didn’t know that the Armed Forces usually protected multinational corporate interests, and the Lords of the World only used the US for consolidating their global power, which has been completed now, and the “indispensable nation” is now redundant.

Still, this is MY HOME!