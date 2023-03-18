This might be a mix-up. Could it be the Evil Dwarf or Bill Gates?

It turns out, there is an international arrest warrant out there for Putin and whoever else! That, kind of, reminds me of the idiotic news from the last two years that “the US Army has detained, tried, and even executed a few globalists,” Bill Gates being among them.

People have been fed the psyop promoting the red herring of WW3 coming up (well, the “republic” will have to be in constant war, not that it has denied itself for more than 15 year since its inception, in order to make sure, “citizens are safe”).

Putin (poo-thing?), Xi Jinping (chipping/cheaping/cheap-thing?), and Bidet are all representing the same globalist plan that is supposed to mark everyone with the mark of the Beast and get rid of 95% of humanity. North America has not been assigned as a land of survivors:

Apart from me, there is only a single substacker, reporting directly from Moscow, telling people that Putin is in the gang:

The following three MSM agencies reporting on the same nonsense:

Bidet’s support of the move is largely symbolic, as the United States is not a member of the ICC, nor does it recognize the group internationally. Still, the “US President” that has been proven to have at least two doubles and several deepfakes, and “he” maintains that “we” (you see, why “we” doesn’t exits?) are supporting the kangaroo court that certainly resembles Nuremberg:

The Sun UK has also reported on the baloney:

How has Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova responded to the ICC arrest warrant?

According to the ICC arrest warrant, there’s evidence she “bears individual criminal responsibility” for the abductions.

She has reacted with dripping sarcasm to the indictment (you can guess, why; she is in no danger, only an actress on the stage of the Globe):

“It is great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in war zones, that we take them out, we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with loving, caring people.”

War Crimes Arrest Warrants

The International Criminal Court in The Hague (a well-know kangaroo court that killed Milosevic, who later got clean even on that venue), the illegal proprietors of the Netherlands also issued its first arrest warrants yesterday for alleged crimes committed in “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” The warrants were issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights. The move marks the first time a leader of a country with a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (see 101) has been called before the court.

The warrants are extremely ridiculous, because no significant “President” has appeared in public for quite a few years; their media used doubles for real and deepfakes for broadcast, either because they didn’t have a death wish or because they were already dead, but more planning was needed for the global AI.

As the circus for the mentally-challenged must go on, the court’s judges allege the two bear responsibility for deporting and transferring children from occupied areas of Ukraine. While Russia, like the US, does not accept the ICC's jurisdiction, observers say the arrest warrants carry symbolic weight and could make it difficult for Putin and Lvova-Belova to travel to countries that do accept the court's jurisdiction. The ICC relies on member states to make the actual arrests. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of war crimes.

The International Criminal Court (see background and participating countries) was established in 2002 after 60 countries ratified a special treaty, giving the court the ability to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

The tragic part is that Russia has been a leader of organ trafficking for children of ages 12 or more for decades. Of course, the globalists’ adrenochrome harvesting cannot be ignored, either, and only the Good Lord knows, which if the two are more evil, not that evil needs a contest; once evil, always evil.