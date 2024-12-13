Here is for the land of the free and the brave:

This picture is from my friend, whose 28-page-long book resulted in the publication that, with his consent, I am not offering as a bonus to paid subscribers. Please, notice that in 2008, he was just about prophetic, and I am not going for your money.

At this point, only about eight percent of parents seem to oppose the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections to their children, although I’m not sure how the data were collected.

The CDC is no recommending (it’s the politicians’ job to mandate) over 70 childhood “vaccines”:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf

The first few pages must convince you that if you have never seen pseudo-science, this is an inescapable opportunity!

Monoclonal antibodies, for one, are the same type of toxic injections as the ones for the nonexistent illness, convid, as I posted about it already in May, 2022, which I reposted later:

Even limited-hangout publishers like MWD confirm that the convid injections had a few precursors (MWD thinks it’s the HPV “vaccine,” but I would think it goes back to another invented illness, AIDS, for which the “remedy,” AZT, put patients out of their misery. Not a whole lot of people cared, because it was gay males who were targeted at the time… Who next? Straight white males? I even best-guessed in May, 2022, that AZT was also in the convid injections:

The first three pages of CDC’s “Adult combined schedule” must also scare the living daylight out of those who, like me, expect these injections soon to be mandated to the point of road blocks:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/adult/adult-combined-schedule.pdf

As I said before, the future is here:

In reality, it’s a bit less romantic:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkRqQQWu_mA&list=RDmkRqQQWu_mA&start_radio=1

Finally, the part for pregnant mothers (I guess, the CDC doesn’t “have to be a biologist” to determine what that is, as opposed to the latest Supreme Court Judge, a lifetime appointment, because they simply say “pregnant people”):

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-pregnancy/hcp/vaccination-guidelines/index.html

Even Steve Kirsch recommended my post of the way antibiotic use and whooping-cough “vaccines” enhance the risk of “asthma,” which is only another invented “condition,” most likely caused by wireless radiation and “vaccines”:

Hunting for “urinary tract infections” is a staple during pregnancy… Should I say anything more about “vaccines”?

And it all converges, as the CDC checking for “bird flu” in milk: