Presidential executive orders circumvent Congress, but possess the same legislative power.

Many people hail Trump’s moves against government corruption, but fail to notice that the policies result in the centralization of power:

DOGE is another factor in the same scheme:

ICE is lauded, but on April 28, 2025, Trump issued an executive order that extends the power of law enforcement of all kinds (e.g. ICE, the FBI, and DHS):

STRENGTHENING AND UNLEASHING AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT TO PURSUE CRIMINALS AND PROTECT INNOCENT CITIZENS

The policy makes a lot of sense, if ICE goes after hardcore criminals, which it hardly ever does. It tends to go after soft targets who, long before deportation, end up in detention for months in taxpayer-financed private facilities, whose best interest is to keep them there as long as possible. It feels like a prelude to completely ICE-ing America:

Governmental overreach

has happened before; just think aboutthe convid lockdowns, the muzzle, “testing,” and (sooner-or-later lethal) injection mandates, the antisocial distancing, and the thugs dressed up as highwaymen jumping on unmuzzled customers during the time of an invented illness (to cover up 5G installations and training the populace to be docile), while small- and medium-sized businesses were forced to shut down, while the globalist ones thrived.

When you think this cannot be extended any more, there is always some kind of surprise, and Trump doesn’t disappoint.

Trump’s executive order (the following article contains other details:

On April 24, 2025, in Oklahoma City, 20 heavily armed federal agents from ICE, the FBI, and DHS kicked in the door of a home where a woman and her three daughters—all American citizens—were sleeping. They were forced out of bed at gunpoint and made to wait in the rain while agents ransacked the house, confiscating their belongings.

It was the wrong house. The wrong family.

There were no apologies. No compensation. No accountability.

Trump’s executive order now allows for more power and less accountability for law enforcement:

[It] removes restraints on police power, offers enhanced federal protections for officers accused of misconduct, expands access to military-grade equipment, and nullifies key oversight provisions from prior reform efforts.

Trump’s supporters have long praised his efforts to deregulate business and government under the slogan of “no handcuffs.” But when that logic is applied to law enforcement, the result isn’t freedom—it’s unchecked power. (Source)

Let me not miss the elephant in the room

The abuse governmental power is no news, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve attention.

Lots of talk about 9/11, but nobody mentions the catastrophic outcome: the (un)Patriot(ic) Act, which MUST be revoked in order to establish at least a minimalistic amount of government legality.