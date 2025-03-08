Is the whole country being put on ice?

Even the name is the ICE acronym (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement publishes its statistics at https://www.ice.gov/spotlight/statistics) mingles two entries (immigration and customs) that do not necessarily have anything to do with each other, which resembles new “laws” passed by Congress in huge batches that most (s)elected representatives don’t even care to read.

Ironically, the US is a corporation registered at The City of London, and Washington D.C. is foreign soil…

According to the MSM, ICE has sped up deportations, which it did, albeit the current speed would ensure that illegals would be repatrioted in 17 years. While that might sound like a problem, there are several other problems:

ICE seems to have abandoned its primary objective of targeting those with a criminal background, that is, whose who have served prison time or have a final court verdict against them (DUI is included). It started rounding up “sleepers,” who have been in the US for several, sometimes over ten years, and never committed a crime. They also tend to have families legally residing in the US. Many of these people have also been working (illegally) and paying taxes with an ITIN number. Sometimes, their problem was as simple as being unable to scrape up about five thousand dollars for the USCIS (“US Citizenship and Immigration Services”) for an “application.” “Immigration violation” is placed under the same umbrella as violent criminals who have committed homicide… Those with a legally-acceptable present who refused to accept the criminally harmful “vaccines” mandated on legal immigrant are included among “illegals,” because “they don’t have a legal status.” ICE often seems to focus on such easy targets as old ladies slaving around for opulent families in rat holes like NYC. That suggests that ICE often goes for “soft targets” in order to boost its “efficiency” figures…

Of course, there is nothing wrong with getting rid of those who have committed a crime, but a gang member who has killed people might be more welcome in his/her homeland than in the US. Also, there is no question about those illegals who have been drawing benefits and receiving “free” madical care and as such, are costing money for the American taxpayer are not exactly welcome. After all, the conditions of receiving a “green card” comes with the condition of not receiving public support before acquiring citizenship (which usually requires the passing a “citizenship exam,” which assumes at least some English competency, except for those who are (re)uniting with their families and are over 60. While in detention, sadistic jailers tend to throw a sweet elderly lady into batches of violent criminals who don’t speak her langue and mean a constant threat to her.

Under the circumstances, ICE seems to be a player in the game against Americans.

This time, it looks like the illegal immigration gambit has been in the works for several decades, and the current ICE activities are meant to regain some of the public’s trust in the grabberment. There was another player involved, all in the name of “Vigilance, Service, and Integrity” (In my discussing the centralization efforts by DOGE, I have already asked the question, “When will the US grabberment get registered as a foreign agent?”):

Yet the worst part is not there.

Violent and culturally-incompatible immigrants have been imported on an assembly line for decades, perhaps for cheap labor first, but later on, it became obvious they were assigned a lion’s share on America’s cultural devolution and balkanization (destabilization by “diversity”).

The fact that ICE, instead of keeping to its original calling of getting rid of dangerous elements and parasites, starts filling up spaces in the deportation capacity, suggests that the cultural devolution and destabilization process is being left quite a bit intact. How about legal immigrants who take over whole districts like “Little Mogadishu” in Minneapolis, Minnesota, or even towns where Islam is already the majority and is in power after “elections”?

The deportation process also takes up significant taxpayer resources, because those in custody are receiving “free” food, lodging, and sick-care at the working person’s expense for several months even when an illegal hasn’t been in the US for over two years, so their deportation can be “expedited,” because they have no right to have a court hearing. Those who have the right, can burden the system for years, because that’s how long immigration courts are backed up. The final stage, putting deportees on military planes (the military can charge whatever it wants to charge) can be another significant cost of the procedure. Is this scheme also part of the “bankrupt America” project as well? After all, Trump has extensive experience with driving a business into bankruptcy (and coming out on top).

MAGA, after all, it a psyop itself: