They usually leave out humans invading other humans’ habitat or even their bodies.

Here is an outstanding article, alerting people who have not known about such details, but also pointing out corollaries that sicken and kill people:

In my last 13 years of working with “doctors,” I noticed that about 9 out of 10 “patients” (aka. victims) refuse the procedure despite the sometimes notable financial kickbacks they are offered. Many MDs are also aware of the danger or are just afraid of losing their clientele, so they tend to offer a “poop test” that only checks for blood in the stool.

The “great prostrate hoax” is another comparable trick:

May I assume that most readers here are already familiar with the breast cancer ploy? Mammograms and ultrasounds irradiating breasts and bursting cysts in which the body isolated carcinogens can actually cause cancer. Of course, the same applies to biopsies:

Either way, invented illnesses with real symptoms abound, here are some favorites (there are links to more in this article):

Inflammation, just like fever, can be part of the body’s self-healing, so lowering it might do more harm than good, just like steroids.

High-fiber diet is not for everyone. For one, I am a white-rice person, and I am confident that white rice also aids the body's detox process.

Also, I believe in generational immune memory, meaning that what your ancestors ate is probably the best for you (sadly, barely, if at all, available). Introducing new dietary sources can also complicate things:

Of course, I never believed for a minute that it was all about money:

Reusing the victim’s financial resources slows down inflation and makes the controlled demolition of the country and its inhabitants even more controllable.