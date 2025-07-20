Colonoscopy as Another Invasive Process with the Promise of More Harm than Good
"Madicine" is controlled by the depop monsters
They usually leave out humans invading other humans’ habitat or even their bodies.
Here is an outstanding article, alerting people who have not known about such details, but also pointing out corollaries that sicken and kill people:
In my last 13 years of working with “doctors,” I noticed that about 9 out of 10 “patients” (aka. victims) refuse the procedure despite the sometimes notable financial kickbacks they are offered. Many MDs are also aware of the danger or are just afraid of losing their clientele, so they tend to offer a “poop test” that only checks for blood in the stool.
The “great prostrate hoax” is another comparable trick:
May I assume that most readers here are already familiar with the breast cancer ploy? Mammograms and ultrasounds irradiating breasts and bursting cysts in which the body isolated carcinogens can actually cause cancer. Of course, the same applies to biopsies1:
Either way, invented illnesses with real symptoms abound, here are some favorites (there are links to more in this article):
Inflammation, just like fever, can be part of the body’s self-healing, so lowering it might do more harm than good, just like steroids.
High-fiber diet is not for everyone. For one, I am a white-rice person, and I am confident that white rice also aids the body's detox process.
Also, I believe in generational immune memory, meaning that what your ancestors ate is probably the best for you (sadly, barely, if at all, available). Introducing new dietary sources can also complicate things:
Of course, I never believed for a minute that it was all about money:
Reusing the victim’s financial resources slows down inflation and makes the controlled demolition of the country and its inhabitants even more controllable.
I can personally attest to the brutality of the colonoscopy. Ten years ago I was having some digestive issues and resorted to contacting my Dr, who after a quick visit, she referred me to a GI specialist who recommended the scope, both upper and lower. This was long before the plandemic and my awakening to the “madical”establishment as you so often state Ray. The prep is awful but the procedure seemed ok as the knocked me out completely in order to do the upper scope. A few issues were found on the upper, nothing major on the lower. I figured it was a piece of cake. The GI dr prescribed PPIs for reflux and hiatus hernia and that was that. About a month into the PPIs the gut pain was extremely bad so I started some research on my own and once my eyes opened to see how bad the poison I was taking twice daily was, I promptly weaned myself off them and vowed to stay away from the Drs. Fast forward to early 2023 and some concerning issues had developed.. again a colonoscopy was scheduled, prep was devastating this time and I almost backed out of the procedure. At my wife’s suggestion to just get it over with, I went and had it done. This time it was with the GI/ general surgeon and done under conscious sedation.. meaning you’re wide awake but unable to do anything about what is happening to you. Let me say it was the worst experience of my life to that point. I could not believe how hard he was pushing and forcing the scope through the twists and turns. The assisting nurse was pushing on my abdomen in the opposing direction to hold me on the table and I think to keep the scope from punching through my gut like the creature from the Alien movie! She was aware of the horrified look on my face and kept calmly saying “almost at the end.. some tight corners in there”! It was at that moment that I thought, if they tell me that there’s no cancer, Im outta here and never looking back, which was the case. Things were not right for at least a year following that procedure and still aren’t 100%, but with a clean diet (that works for me), no prescription medication of any kind, no “supplements” of any kind and being in nature to exercise (when the skies are blue) I am feeling much better.
I often wondered after that procedure if it is like that for everyone, was it just the barbaric Dr doing the procedure or perhaps because my chart read that I didn’t fall for the convid “protocols” that the Dr made it as uncomfortable as possible for me as a sign. I guess I will never know. What I do know is that the scrap of faith I had in the medical establishment was tossed into the trash that day!
Thanks for the links Ray!
15 years ago I went in for a colonoscopy and the results were devastating because my microbiome in my gut disappeared for a good six week. The attending physician and his coworkers never bothered to recommend a probiotic to help restore my microbiome. Apparently my reservoir of good microbes in my appendix were destroyed as well. My conclusion is that they were so busy with their production line of doing colonoscopies that they did not properly rinse and flush the very effective bacteriocidic that they use to sterilize the probe between uses.. Consequently my GI tract was sterilized. Slowly, with the introduction of a good probiotic my GI tract returned to normal. Fast forward to this year, on the the advise of two medical friends, I refused another colonoscopy. My age, the fact that I have extensive diverticulosis out weighs any benefit. When I explained in detail why? Mayo physician remained silent. You can't grow the medical business if you don't have sick patients. Who cares how they become sick. RFK Jr. knows the root causes, and they want him out!