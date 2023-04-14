These days, the people of the West are living in a necrophiliac culture: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-sacrifice-of-the-human-animal

A few days ago, I called your attention to Katherine Watts fantastic article proving what you must know by now: in the US, the state of emergency has not, in fact, ended, and it probably never will:

Today, it hit the news from several honest and “alt” sites that a few victims of the “vaccine” have been compensated, which might set up a legal precedent. Here is one of these articles from one of my favorite sources:

https://needtoknow.news/2023/04/us-govt-compensates-3-people-a-total-of-4634-for-covid-vaccine-injuries-that-include-heart-damage/

Most commenters after such articles lament that the compensation is insufficient. A few know that compensation is coming out of the taxpayer’s debt to the private bank, the Federal Reserve, that has been granted the exclusive right to issue the USD as a loan at an interest to the taxpayer

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/where-is-americas-gold-and-why-does

that the Fed and the captive politicians can spend lavishly and uncontrollably. If you oppose, you’ll likely be flagged as a domestic t*ist. I haven’t encountered a single comment that mentioned that such compensations are maxed out at $250k, which you might as well consider the maximum value of the American slave,

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/care-to-fight-against-slavery

an asset to a hijacked and illegitimate government

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/hijacked-governments

that has already spent more than what the whole country is worth, using the Fed’s fiat “money,” and gave away the country as a collateral for the “loan.” Right, you already “own nothing,” you just haven’t figured that out yet.

The “compensation” is also misunderstood by most commenters, who never realized that the paltry payouts of a few grands were only meant to cover the deductibles in insurance coverages. Legally, nothing has changed. The “vaccine” manufacturers could be made liable only if “harm to intent” could be substantiated at court. Such evidence existed already in November, 2021 in VAERS data that showed cyclical deployment of “vaccines” that produced similar harm, irrespective of the manufacturers, which suggested concerted action among the manufacturers that are owned by the democidal globalists:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/proof-of-genocide

Of course, there is no court in this world that would take the case and even if there was one, even a fair verdict couldn’t be enforced, because the enforcers have been only making sure that people were wearing their slave muzzles during the plandemic:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/who-wudda-thunk

The enablers and the enforcers might want to realize that once they complete their dirty work, they will be taken on a vacation to the “Green Zones” as the remainder of the useless eaters.