Previously, I warned my readers about name-calling several times, and my focus was on “Nazi” and on “psychopaths,” but several other terms like “Demoncrats” (the use of which only validates the fake political system), “Communists” (which deflects the focus from the globalist scheme), “Jesuits,” “Zionists,” “Jews,” “Freemasons,” “The Club of Rome,” and the like also fit the screen, yet it’s all gaslighting:

All these misleading sources use the word “we,” which, seemingly exceeding the efficiency of all comparable manipulative methods, remains the smartest tool for further dividing the people:

Using “we” is a cheap shot, but it’s far too common, because it makes simple-minded people feel superior, so they can conveniently stop thinking and, perhaps, even stop improving themselves.

This time, please, allow me to introduce the term “narcissistic,” which seems to be picking on, and is used in order to create (guess what?) narcissists! Here is a good example, and the same author’s other posts follow the same trait:

You must have encountered situations in which others criticize or even attack you for characteristics and actions the very person blaming you had been practicing, but that doesn’t make you, me, or anyone else, perfect. When it comes to externalize one’s pain and suffering caused by the person to themselves, just to spice it up with something even more esoteric, also “demons” are often blamed. Not that evil doesn’t exist, but shouldn’t the emphasis be placed on one’s self-improvement? Temptation or even a situation can sometimes force anyone to behave as a “psychopath” or a “narcissist,” whatever those terms mean, but the features to which they are assigned, are certainly to be fought off, if the person would ever want to find peace with themselves.