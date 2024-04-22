Kiddie porn can happen to anyone who is singled out to be framed. Politicians are now using it as an excuse for NOT representing their electorate; not that they have ever represented the people.

There have been photos and videos of well-known people, including politicians, behaving in a somewhat weird manner in the company of young children, but that story is old and tired. If I may suggest, assuming pedophilia is the sexual exploitation of children, the biggest pedophile is the State, although the state doesn’t stop at that, but it also mandates an all-out attack on children’s health and intellectual development as well. That, however, is also widely known, and the topic is often used for diverting people’s attention that their health, finances, and rights are being openly demolished. The question here is why are politicians blaming three-letter agencies for their own actions? After all, “Tucker Carlson Says Politicians Are Terrified of Intel Agencies Framing Them With ‘Kiddie Porn’”:

https://needtoknow.news/2024/04/tucker-carlson-says-politicians-are-terrified-of-intel-agencies-framing-them-with-kiddie-porn/

Should politicians be afraid of this particular threat? Hoover was the first known FBI chief, who intentionally amassed “sensitive data” about his potential opponents (the ones who could have done something against him at a time, when his homosexuality would have been frowned upon to the extent of ending his career) in order to be able to blackmail them, as needed, but the habit is certainly not new in politics. Epstein must have been a bad boy or the public was deemed to need someone to be thrown under the bus under the premise of decency, which of course, doesn’t exist in “higher circles.” As he was unlikely to possess proprietary knowledge, his whole case may have been orchestrated and he might live happily ever after on one of his other islands, possibly, even pursuing the same endeavor as before to prevent his experience from going to waste.

Kiddie porn on a computer, especially if it’s password- or biometry-protected, poses a threat to everyone who might be chosen to be framed. The first such victims I know of were Roman Catholic bishops around the turn of the century, and after I wrote their legal advisors that it was easy to do in an e-mail that has a code embedded into it. I must not have been the only one to notice, because the lawsuits stopped shortly after.

How can kiddie porn end up on your computer or cell phone? It can be a credible link you select in a text message or in an e-mail, and you are done, but it’s also possible to use back doors in your operating system or in an app or a computer program your frequently use. You open your favorite program, and a script deploys whatever it’s intended to deposit on your device, and it can also generate histories of interaction between “you” and other victims, coordinated by a regulating device. Depending on your setup, it’s enough to leave your device on for a long time, too. Even if you think you are fully protected by rare and effective means, you still remain vulnerable. An intruder can also put stuff on your computer. You look at videos about opening locks, which is ridiculously easy most of the time, and faking your biometric data isn’t as difficult as you have been told to believe. Such data happens to be stored by parties who are not your best friends. Applicable sleeper apps are most likely on every single device average mortals can access.

How do politicians enter the picture? The usual ruse of democracy lies in voting. (S)elected politicians claim they can do whatever they want to do, because they have the trust of the people. Forget about God-given rights that are supposed to be implied in every Constitution, especially after the “Constitution” can be legislated out in a “Patriot Act,” a presidential executive order, local mandates, or the declaration of a state of emergency that doesn’t even have to be proven to be based on anything more real than the media and politicians. Forget about Dominion vote-counting machines, early voting, mail-in voting, regular voting in a country, where the dead can vote, and more centenarians vote than the total number of 100-year-olds in the whole country. I’m also sure my votes were put to use everywhere I have ever lived, but there is no way I could verify votes in my name, and nobody can run AND win who would represent me, anyway. If such person existed, (s)he could go down the way of Ross Perot or JFK (no, they didn’t represent me, either, but they had some disagreements with the system), but media silence alone usually takes care of unknown candidates (thinking of Ron Paul), although there are rare exceptions in local governments. By voting, I would only legitimize the fraudsters and willingly submit to the outcomes.

It must present a cautionary tale that during the plandemic, the executive branch posed as the legislative, and nobody could do anything about it, and nobody was made responsible even after the murderous fraud became as clear as daylight.

All this in a country where everybody “breaks the law” without knowing at an average of three times a day. While the law doesn’t apply to the self-appointed elite, each member of the rest can be arrested and incarcerated anytime. The charge can be beefed up with the T-word, and the person loses all rights and can be held captive even in a secret prison without a deadline for release. Data collection is live and the results accumulate, are analyzed, and are put to use.

This time, responsibility for hurting public interest is being spectacularly passed around like a full urinal that nobody wants to take outside and empty. Politicians can be handled by clandestine forces a lot more easily than by the use of kiddie porn, but the excuse for their ominous failure must be simple enough for the masses to understand, something that can happen to simple people anytime. The (s)elected parties shrug their shoulders and stand clean: their electorate must blame the three-letter agencies, not them. End of story.

The “land of the free, the home of the brave” seems to have become a giant prison, where even the prisoners are guarding each other. They were doing it while under lockdown, without noticing they were treated like prisoners in a real prison. They somehow missed it that over a hundred years, they have been conditioned to accept that they are state assets who must do as they are told or else… In Hoover’s days, Stalin, punished the innocent so that everybody would be afraid. The same system seems to be integrated into American politics; “hate speech” is a good example, especially when all over the world, people can already go to prison for having opinions that differ from the official narrative maintained by their captive governments.

The prison industry now involves the whole country. The US is on par with its two close allies en route to Agenda 2030, China, and Russia, although in Russia, less money is spent on prisoners, because they have the habit of dying soon.

Globalization is making it simple: a single color will do.