Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Oct 16, 2023Edited

Reiner Fuellmich had a stoush with his main offsider who is now accusing him of stealing funds from the organization that they set up. That's why he's been arrested. I know nothing about the accuracy of such accusations.

But for some being a warrior in the 'covid is a fraud' jurisdiction has been pretty good financially. Those two just mentioned included but I think the guy making the most dosh in this jurisdiction is Steve Kirsch. Some might question that but although Malone has more followers I think that his are more bottish than Steve's are.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Toxi🇨🇦's avatar
Toxi🇨🇦
Oct 15, 2023

Absolutely, goading us into violence is the objective. Then the hammer can really come down on us.

Besides, I'm sure you have seen the clip of Klaus Analschwab addressing his evil Young Global Minions, saying "Vee must prepare for an angrier world".

https://youtu.be/LJTnkzl3K64?si=38r3u3FdVVHnhQt7

Reply
Share
3 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture