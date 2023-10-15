Who is at the edge of the precipice?

“It’s not what happens is what matters. What matters is what you think about it.”

Ray Horvath the “Source” :)

Lioness published the following today, and it made me think a bit more than the public’s usual and predictable one-step reaction:

Of course, it’s not mRNA, but that is not the point this time. After the Turdeu government stifled free speech by placing limitations on opinions online, here is another unpopular move. Is this a mistake or is it on purpose, trusting that people have been turned into sheeple and won’t even say “Baaa”?

Is this really Turdeau in action? Last time I checked, he was only a puppet. Can’t you remember him disappearing during the truckers’ protest for three days, which must have been used for training him to be a good drama teacher and act a little in the farcical travesty called Canadian domestic policy.

The move itself, however, raises questions about its motive(s). If I were setting globalist policy in this case, I would try to ridicule the subject; if the whistleblower, Helen, were made ridiculous, people wouldn’t take her or anything she says too seriously. Instead, what Canadians get through this news is official saber-rattling. Can the Turdeau government afford to do that? It is unpopular enough already to have stepped beyond the edge of the precipice with one foot, and it seems to overplay its hand by trying to further intimidate people by “setting examples.” The most logical outcome of such an attempt is that people become even more upset than before. Or is goading them into violence is the objective? Another possibility is that a nameless policy-maker is well-meaning, and deliberately wants to call public attention to Helen in order to make sure that the case of children dying after the injections receives the reaction it deserves. Or is the Turdeau government plain stupid? This wouldn’t be a first; the globalists inadvertently gave themselves away in Canada prematurely, when they told Turdeau to freeze the bank accounts of those who tried to donate to the truckers. Or was that on purpose, too?

Beyond the children being exterminated per government policy “in their own protection,” Helen’s case also provides sufficient material for the people to realize what happens, when the Freedom of Speech is violated. I, for one, consider that a direct attack on my life:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/freedom-is-what-freedom-does-but